Inside The 1,400-Year-Old Shiva Shrine Where A Mysterious Shadow Covers The Shivling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana's Chhaya Someswara Temple features an eternal Shivling shadow.

Shadow symbolizes Shiva's divinity, offering astrological affliction relief.

Temple architecture focuses cosmic energy, aiding meditation, peace.

India is home to countless ancient temples steeped in Sanatan tradition, spirituality and timeless mysteries. Among them stands the revered Chhaya Someswara Temple in Panagal, Telangana, a shrine that continues to fascinate devotees with its unique spiritual significance. Believed to be around 1,400 years old, the temple is renowned for an extraordinary phenomenon—a mysterious dark shadow that remains on the sacred Shivling throughout the day, regardless of the Sun's changing position.

Here is a closer look at the temple's religious importance and its significance from an astrological perspective.

The Mythological Connection Between Lord Shiva And Chandra Dev

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva is worshipped as Someshwara because He bears the Moon (Som) upon His matted locks. The temple's name combines two meaningful words—'Chhaya', meaning shadow, and 'Someshwara', meaning the Lord of the Moon.

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The Belief Behind The Eternal Shadow

Local priests and traditional beliefs hold that the uninterrupted shadow covering the Shivling symbolises Lord Shiva's supreme divinity and His eternal bond with nature. It is believed that Mahadev's divine presence transcends the cycle of time, which is why the shadow remains unchanged even as the Sun moves across the sky.

The Spiritual Link Between The Sun, Shadow And The Navagrahas

In Vedic astrology, the Sun, shadow, Rahu, and Ketu hold immense significance. Astrological scholars believe the temple's unique architecture and the ever-present shadow on the Shivling carry deep spiritual symbolism.

Balance Between The Sun And Shadow

The Sun is regarded as the symbol of the soul and divine light, while Chhaya is traditionally recognised as the wife of the Sun and the mother of Lord Shani. The continuous shadow on the Shivling is believed to represent the idea that wherever Lord Shiva resides, nature and illusion (Maya) remain devoted at His feet.

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Relief From Rahu, Ketu And Shani Doshas

According to popular belief, devotees who seek the blessings of Lord Someshwara at this temple may find relief from astrological afflictions associated with Rahu, Ketu, and Shani in their birth chart. The temple's spiritual energy is believed to dispel darkness and guide devotees towards wisdom and inner peace.

The Religious Science Hidden In The Temple's Architecture

The temple was constructed during the rule of the Chalukya and Chola dynasties in the 11th century, not merely as a place of worship but as a centre of spiritual energy.

Following the principles of Vastu Shastra, the sanctum has been designed so that cosmic energy remains focused on the Shivling. Light entering through the pillars at the main entrance merges with the sanctum's sacred vibrations, creating an atmosphere considered ideal for meditation and spiritual practices.

Significance Of Visiting The Temple

Every year, thousands of devotees and followers of Lord Shiva visit Panagal to witness the temple's extraordinary shadow phenomenon and seek Mahadev's blessings.

Location: Panagal, Nalgonda district, Telangana, approximately 100 km from Hyderabad.

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According to traditional beliefs, visiting the temple during Maha Shivratri or the holy month of Shravan (Sawan) is considered especially auspicious. Devotees believe that offering prayers during these sacred occasions brings mental peace, strengthens the Moon's influence in the horoscope, and helps alleviate mental stress.