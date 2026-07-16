West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were among the Chief Ministers who participated in the celebrations.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Millions Brave Heavy Rains In Puri For Nine-Day Chariot Festival, Videos Go Viral
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 saw grand celebrations across India and Bangladesh as lakhs of devotees joined processions, offering prayers and celebrating the festival of faith and unity.
- ISKCON organized Bangladesh's largest Rath Yatra in Dhaka.
The spirit of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra extended far beyond Puri as grand celebrations were witnessed across several Indian states and Bangladesh. Thousands of devotees gathered to participate in chariot processions, prayers, and traditional rituals, reflecting the festival's enduring spiritual and cultural significance.
Jagannath Rath Yatra Celebrations Across States
In Kolkata, the 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra began with the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ceremonially swept the path before the chariot. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also joined devotees at the ISKCON Temple in Patna. In Gujarat, Rajkot witnessed vibrant processions with cultural performances, while Kalna in West Bengal celebrated its historic 250-year-old Rath Yatra with its unique tradition of carrying Lalji Maharaj instead of Lord Jagannath.
Gujarat: Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra 2026 Commences In Rajkot Amid Devotee Fervour
#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals from Rajkot where Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra 2026 has begun. https://t.co/CJ8XIYdtWN pic.twitter.com/c1GP46dB0I— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Participates In Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra At ISKCON Temple
Watch: CM Samrat Choudhary participates in the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra program at the ISKCON Temple, Buddha Marg— IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026
(Source: Information & Public Relations Department, Bihar) pic.twitter.com/FI3cuho811
Suvendu Adhikari Performs Sacred Ritual
#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari performs the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual or sweeping the path of the chariot of Lord Jagannath parked before the ISKCON Temple on Albert road ahead of the 55th Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ea1ignbkdC— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
Devotion Beyond Borders
The festival's global appeal was visible in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where ISKCON organised one of the country's largest Rath Yatras. Lakhs of devotees participated in the procession from Swamibagh to Dhakeshwari National Temple amid elaborate security arrangements, reaffirming that faith transcends geographical boundaries.
ISKCON Bangladesh Organises Grand Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra In Dhaka
#WATCH | Bangladesh: The Rath Yatra festival is being organised by ISKCON Bangladesh in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/bm12QOIvFP
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
Dhaka Hosts Bangladesh's Largest Jagannath Rath Yatra, Lakhs Of Devotees Join Grand Procession
#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami says, "Today is the festival of Jagannath Ratha Yatra. This festival begins at Swamibagh and concludes at Dhakeshwari National Temple. It is the largest Ratha Yatra festival in… pic.twitter.com/GrOoFdeB0L— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026