Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ISKCON organized Bangladesh's largest Rath Yatra in Dhaka.

The spirit of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra extended far beyond Puri as grand celebrations were witnessed across several Indian states and Bangladesh. Thousands of devotees gathered to participate in chariot processions, prayers, and traditional rituals, reflecting the festival's enduring spiritual and cultural significance.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Celebrations Across States

In Kolkata, the 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra began with the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ceremonially swept the path before the chariot. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also joined devotees at the ISKCON Temple in Patna. In Gujarat, Rajkot witnessed vibrant processions with cultural performances, while Kalna in West Bengal celebrated its historic 250-year-old Rath Yatra with its unique tradition of carrying Lalji Maharaj instead of Lord Jagannath.

Gujarat: Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra 2026 Commences In Rajkot Amid Devotee Fervour

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Participates In Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra At ISKCON Temple

Watch: CM Samrat Choudhary participates in the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra program at the ISKCON Temple, Buddha Marg



(Source: Information & Public Relations Department, Bihar) pic.twitter.com/FI3cuho811 — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

Suvendu Adhikari Performs Sacred Ritual

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari performs the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual or sweeping the path of the chariot of Lord Jagannath parked before the ISKCON Temple on Albert road ahead of the 55th Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ea1ignbkdC — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Participates In Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra #WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participates in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi's Rohini Sector-24 pic.twitter.com/Ebr1m0iCSE — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Devotion Beyond Borders

The festival's global appeal was visible in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where ISKCON organised one of the country's largest Rath Yatras. Lakhs of devotees participated in the procession from Swamibagh to Dhakeshwari National Temple amid elaborate security arrangements, reaffirming that faith transcends geographical boundaries.

ISKCON Bangladesh Organises Grand Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra In Dhaka

#WATCH | Bangladesh: The Rath Yatra festival is being organised by ISKCON Bangladesh in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/bm12QOIvFP

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Dhaka Hosts Bangladesh's Largest Jagannath Rath Yatra, Lakhs Of Devotees Join Grand Procession