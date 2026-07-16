India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionJagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Millions Brave Heavy Rains In Puri For Nine-Day Chariot Festival, Videos Go Viral

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Millions Brave Heavy Rains In Puri For Nine-Day Chariot Festival, Videos Go Viral

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 saw grand celebrations across India and Bangladesh as lakhs of devotees joined processions, offering prayers and celebrating the festival of faith and unity.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ISKCON organized Bangladesh's largest Rath Yatra in Dhaka.

The spirit of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra extended far beyond Puri as grand celebrations were witnessed across several Indian states and Bangladesh. Thousands of devotees gathered to participate in chariot processions, prayers, and traditional rituals, reflecting the festival's enduring spiritual and cultural significance.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Celebrations Across States

In Kolkata, the 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra began with the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ceremonially swept the path before the chariot. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also joined devotees at the ISKCON Temple in Patna. In Gujarat, Rajkot witnessed vibrant processions with cultural performances, while Kalna in West Bengal celebrated its historic 250-year-old Rath Yatra with its unique tradition of carrying Lalji Maharaj instead of Lord Jagannath.

Gujarat: Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra 2026 Commences In Rajkot Amid Devotee Fervour

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Participates In Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra At ISKCON Temple

Suvendu Adhikari Performs Sacred Ritual

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Participates In Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participates in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi's Rohini Sector-24 pic.twitter.com/Ebr1m0iCSE

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Devotion Beyond Borders

The festival's global appeal was visible in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where ISKCON organised one of the country's largest Rath Yatras. Lakhs of devotees participated in the procession from Swamibagh to Dhakeshwari National Temple amid elaborate security arrangements, reaffirming that faith transcends geographical boundaries.

ISKCON Bangladesh Organises Grand Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra In Dhaka

#WATCH | Bangladesh: The Rath Yatra festival is being organised by ISKCON Bangladesh in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/bm12QOIvFP

Dhaka Hosts Bangladesh's Largest Jagannath Rath Yatra, Lakhs Of Devotees Join Grand Procession

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Chief Ministers participated in the Rath Yatra celebrations?

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were among the Chief Ministers who participated in the celebrations.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puri Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Millions Brave Heavy Rains In Puri For Nine-Day Chariot Festival, Videos Go Viral
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Millions Brave Heavy Rains In Puri For Nine-Day Chariot Festival, Videos Go Viral
Religion
Why Is Lord Jagannath's Mahaprasad Called 'Abadha'? Sacred Tradition That Symbolises Social Harmony
Why Is Lord Jagannath's Mahaprasad Called 'Abadha'? Sacred Tradition That Symbolises Social Harmony
Religion
Donate These 5 Things On This Guru Purnima To Receive Your Guru's Blessings And Invite Good Fortune
Donate These 5 Things On This Guru Purnima To Receive Your Guru's Blessings And Invite Good Fortune
Religion
'I'm Having Darshan For The First Time': Sonu Nigam On Witnessing Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 In Puri
'I'm Having Darshan For The First Time': Sonu Nigam On Witnessing Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 In Puri
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures
CONTROVERSY ALERT: Maulana’s Remarks on Lord Krishna Spark Political and Religious Debate
WAR UPDATE: US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Reports Claim Strikes on Strategic Iranian Sites
MIDDLE EAST ALERT: Tehran Air Defense Activated After Reports of Strike Near Semnan Airport
POLITICAL WAR: UP Election Heat Rises as Yogi, SP and Congress Clash Over Security and Development Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget