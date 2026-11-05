Chhath Puja 2026 Full Schedule, Know Important Dates And Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The four-day festival culminates with breaking the fast.

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will begin on November 13, 2026. Celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and several other parts of the country, the four-day festival involves prayers, fasting and offerings to the setting and rising Sun.

The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. Chhath Puja is considered one of the most challenging Hindu fasts, as devotees observe a strict fast that lasts for approximately 36 hours without food or water.

Chhath Puja 2026: Four-Day Festival Calendar

Chhath Puja is observed over four days, with each day having a specific ritual and religious significance. Here is the complete schedule for the festival in 2026:

Date Day Ritual November 13, 2026 Friday Nahay Khay November 14, 2026 Saturday Kharna November 15, 2026 Sunday Sandhya Arghya November 16, 2026 Monday Usha Arghya and Paran

Chhath Puja 2026: Significance And Rituals Of All Four Days

1. Nahay Khay (November 13, 2026)

Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. The day is associated with purification, cleanliness and preparing for the upcoming rituals.

Devotees take a holy bath in rivers, ponds or other water bodies and wear clean clothes. Homes and surroundings are thoroughly cleaned as part of the preparations for the festival.

A traditional sattvik meal is prepared using ingredients such as rice, chana dal and bottle gourd. The food is generally cooked using pure ghee and rock salt. The person observing the fast eats first, after which the meal is shared with other family members.

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2. Kharna (November 14, 2026)

The second day of Chhath Puja is observed as Kharna. Devotees observe a day-long fast and prepare a special prasad in the evening.

A traditional offering of jaggery kheer, made with rice and cow's milk, along with wheat rotis, is prepared. Traditionally, the food is cooked in a new earthen pot over a clay stove using dried mango wood.

After offering the prasad to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, devotees consume the meal in solitude. Following Kharna, the rigorous 36-hour waterless fast begins and continues until the final day of the festival.

3. Sandhya Arghya (November 15, 2026)

The third day is one of the most important parts of Chhath Puja. Devotees prepare traditional offerings, including thekua and kasar, using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar and pure ghee.

The offerings are arranged in bamboo baskets and soops along with seasonal fruits such as bananas, sugarcane, water chestnuts, lemons and pineapples.

In the evening, devotees gather at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies with their families. Standing in water, they offer Arghya to the setting Sun as a mark of gratitude and devotion.

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4. Usha Arghya And Paran (November 16, 2026)

The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja begins early in the morning, with devotees gathering at the ghats before sunrise.

As the Sun rises, devotees offer Arghya using water and milk, seeking blessings from the rising Sun God. This ritual is known as Usha Arghya.

After completing the prayers and aarti, devotees break their 36-hour fast through a ritual known as Paran. They traditionally consume raw milk or ginger-infused water to conclude the fast.

Thekua and other prasad are then distributed among family members and devotees at the ghats, marking the completion of the four-day festival.

Why Is Chhath Puja Celebrated?

Chhath Puja holds special significance in Hindu traditions because it is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and the importance of nature. Unlike many other Hindu festivals, the rituals do not involve the worship of idols. Instead, devotees offer prayers directly to the Sun and express gratitude for the natural elements that sustain life.

One of the distinctive aspects of the festival is the worship of both the setting and the rising Sun. Devotees first offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun and later perform Usha Arghya to the rising Sun. This tradition is also associated with respecting every phase of life, including both beginnings and endings.

The festival also represents equality and community participation. People from different backgrounds come together at the ghats, while farmers, artisans and local communities contribute through the preparation of traditional offerings and festival essentials.

Although Chhath Puja has deep cultural roots in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, it is now celebrated across several Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, as well as in international locations such as London, New York and Dubai.

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