Bada Mangal is a spiritually significant occasion in Hindu tradition observed every Tuesday of the Jyeshtha month, dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
Bada Mangal 2026: 8 Auspicious Tuesdays To Be Observed In Jyeshtha Month This Year, Check Dates
With a rare alignment this year, devotees are expected to mark eight auspicious Tuesdays in Jyestha month, highlighting its spiritual importance and unique observance this year.
- 2026 offers eight Tuesdays for Bada Mangal observance.
- Adhik Maas extends Jyeshtha, adding extra observance days.
- Only Tuesdays in Nij Jyeshtha hold primary Bada Mangal significance.
- Worship involves offerings, chanting, and charitable acts.
In Hindu tradition, every Tuesday of the month of Jyeshtha is observed as Bada Mangal, a spiritually significant occasion dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This year, the observance holds special importance as devotees will witness not four or five, but a total of eight Bada Mangal days.
The extended count is due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas (also known as Purushottam Maas) within the Jyeshtha period. In 2026, the Jyeshtha month begins on May 2 and continues until June 29. Notably, Adhik Maas falls between May 17 and June 15, resulting in a total of eight Tuesdays during this span.
However, according to the traditional beliefs, only the Tuesdays falling in Nij Jyeshtha (the original lunar month) are considered the primary Bada Mangal observances. Scriptures state that Adhik Maas does not include a solar transition (Sankranti), and is therefore treated as a temporary or additional month. For this reason, Tuesdays during Adhik Maas are not categorised under the main Bada Mangal, although devotees can still worship Lord Hanuman on these days.
ALSO READ: May 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
Bada Mangal Dates In 2026
- First Bada Mangal: May 5
- Second Bada Mangal: May 12
- Third Bada Mangal: May 19
- Fourth Bada Mangal: May 26
- Fifth Bada Mangal: June 2
- Sixth Bada Mangal: June 9
- Seventh Bada Mangal: June 16
- Eighth Bada Mangal: June 23
How Is Bada Mangal Celebrated?
On this auspicious day, devotees offer vermilion (sindoor) and jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman. Special sweets like boondi or besan laddoos are prepared as offerings. Recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand are performed with devotion. Many people also organize community service activities such as distributing food and water, especially considering the intense summer heat during Jyeshtha.
Spiritual Significance And Benefits
Bada Mangal is not merely a ritualistic observance but symbolizes service, devotion, and surrender. Religious beliefs suggest that worshipping Lord Hanuman and serving people during the scorching heat of Jyeshtha is equivalent to serving Lord Ram. Acts of charity, especially offering water and food, are considered highly meritorious.
Devotees believe that observing this fast and performing rituals can:
- Help overcome obstacles and difficulties
- Grant victory over enemies
- Remove illness and fear
- Enhance wealth, strength, and wisdom
Mythological Connection
According to the Ramayan, Lord Hanuman first met Lord Ram during a Tuesday in the Jyeshtha month, when Ram was searching for Goddess Sita. This divine meeting is believed to be the origin of the Bada Mangal tradition, which is why Tuesdays of this month are also referred to as Budhwa Mangal in some regions.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
Related Video
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Bada Mangal?
Why are there eight Bada Mangal days in 2026?
The extended count is due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas (Purushottam Maas) within the Jyeshtha period, which adds extra Tuesdays.
Are Tuesdays during Adhik Maas considered primary Bada Mangal days?
No, only Tuesdays falling in Nij Jyeshtha are traditionally considered primary Bada Mangal observances. Adhik Maas Tuesdays are not categorized under the main observance.
How is Bada Mangal celebrated?
Devotees offer vermilion and jasmine oil, prepare sweets like laddoos, and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Community service, like distributing food and water, is also common.
What are the spiritual benefits of observing Bada Mangal?
Observing Bada Mangal is believed to help overcome obstacles, grant victory, remove illness and fear, and enhance wealth, strength, and wisdom.