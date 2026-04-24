Bada Mangal 2026: 8 Auspicious Tuesdays To Be Observed In Jyeshtha Month This Year, Check Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 offers eight Tuesdays for Bada Mangal observance.

Adhik Maas extends Jyeshtha, adding extra observance days.

Only Tuesdays in Nij Jyeshtha hold primary Bada Mangal significance.

Worship involves offerings, chanting, and charitable acts.

In Hindu tradition, every Tuesday of the month of Jyeshtha is observed as Bada Mangal, a spiritually significant occasion dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This year, the observance holds special importance as devotees will witness not four or five, but a total of eight Bada Mangal days.

The extended count is due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas (also known as Purushottam Maas) within the Jyeshtha period. In 2026, the Jyeshtha month begins on May 2 and continues until June 29. Notably, Adhik Maas falls between May 17 and June 15, resulting in a total of eight Tuesdays during this span.

However, according to the traditional beliefs, only the Tuesdays falling in Nij Jyeshtha (the original lunar month) are considered the primary Bada Mangal observances. Scriptures state that Adhik Maas does not include a solar transition (Sankranti), and is therefore treated as a temporary or additional month. For this reason, Tuesdays during Adhik Maas are not categorised under the main Bada Mangal, although devotees can still worship Lord Hanuman on these days.

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Bada Mangal Dates In 2026

First Bada Mangal: May 5

Second Bada Mangal: May 12

Third Bada Mangal: May 19

Fourth Bada Mangal: May 26

Fifth Bada Mangal: June 2

Sixth Bada Mangal: June 9

Seventh Bada Mangal: June 16

Eighth Bada Mangal: June 23

How Is Bada Mangal Celebrated?

On this auspicious day, devotees offer vermilion (sindoor) and jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman. Special sweets like boondi or besan laddoos are prepared as offerings. Recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand are performed with devotion. Many people also organize community service activities such as distributing food and water, especially considering the intense summer heat during Jyeshtha.

Spiritual Significance And Benefits

Bada Mangal is not merely a ritualistic observance but symbolizes service, devotion, and surrender. Religious beliefs suggest that worshipping Lord Hanuman and serving people during the scorching heat of Jyeshtha is equivalent to serving Lord Ram. Acts of charity, especially offering water and food, are considered highly meritorious.

Devotees believe that observing this fast and performing rituals can:

Help overcome obstacles and difficulties

Grant victory over enemies

Remove illness and fear

Enhance wealth, strength, and wisdom

Mythological Connection

According to the Ramayan, Lord Hanuman first met Lord Ram during a Tuesday in the Jyeshtha month, when Ram was searching for Goddess Sita. This divine meeting is believed to be the origin of the Bada Mangal tradition, which is why Tuesdays of this month are also referred to as Budhwa Mangal in some regions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]