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English NewsReligionDhanteras 2026: Gold Or Silver? Prices Drop Ahead Of Diwali; Know What's Auspicious To Buy

Dhanteras 2026: Gold Or Silver? Prices Drop Ahead Of Diwali; Know What's Auspicious To Buy

Gold and silver prices have dropped ahead of Dhanteras 2026. Check the latest rates, auspicious Lakshmi-Kubera Puja timings and budget-friendly alternatives to buying gold this festive season.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices dropped significantly before Dhanteras.
  • Gold fell Rs 5,183/10g; silver dropped Rs 13,470/kg.
  • Purchasing other metals, utensils, or coins is also auspicious.
  • Auspicious Puja time on November 6 is 6:02 PM.

Dhanteras Gold Silver Price 2026: There's good news for those buying gold and silver before Diwali. Just before Dhanteras, the prices of both precious metals have seen a significant drop. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th.

There is a religious belief that buying gold and silver on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the home. But is buying gold alone auspicious, or is there a tradition of receiving Goddess Lakshmi's blessings even on a budget?

How Much Did Gold And Silver Become Cheaper Before Dhanteras?

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold fell by Rs 5,183 per 10 grams between October 28 and November 2. Silver prices fell by Rs 13,470 per kg. On November 2, the closing price of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,37,524 per 10 grams, and silver was Rs 1,79,972 per kg. These prices exclude GST and making charges.

ALSO READ | Dhanteras 2026: 24-Carat Or 22-Carat Gold Coin? Know Which One To Buy

Why Is It Auspicious To Buy Gold And Silver On Dhanteras?

According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the pot of nectar during the churning of the ocean. This is why it is customary to purchase new utensils and metal on Dhanteras. Gold is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, and silver with the Moon. In astrology, the Moon is considered a factor of peace of mind and mental peace. Therefore, buying silver on Dhanteras is also considered auspicious.

Auspicious Time For Dhanteras 2026

According to the Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will start at 10:30 am on November 6 in Delhi and will end at 10:47 am on November 7. The auspicious time for Lakshmi-Kubera Puja will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm. During this time, Taurus will be the stable ascendant, which is considered especially auspicious for Lakshmi Puja.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2026: Why Nepal Worships Dogs, Feeds Crows And Honours Cows During Five-Day Tihar Festival

If You Can't Buy Gold, What Can You Buy?

Buying gold on Dhanteras is not mandatory. Purchasing silver coins, brass utensils, and copper pots is also considered auspicious in religious tradition. However, be sure to check the purity, hallmark, and price when shopping. It's not wise to spend beyond your budget just because of the auspicious time. The true message of Dhanteras is not just about accumulating wealth, but also about health, prosperity, and family well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhanteras celebrated this year?

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th. The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 10:30 am on November 6 and ends at 10:47 am on November 7.

How much did gold and silver prices drop before Dhanteras?

Between October 28 and November 2, 24-carat gold fell by Rs 5,183 per 10 grams. Silver prices dropped by Rs 13,470 per kg during the same period.

Why is buying gold and silver considered auspicious on Dhanteras?

It is believed Lord Dhanvantari appeared with nectar during the ocean churning. Gold is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, and silver with the Moon, bringing peace and prosperity.

What is the auspicious time for Lakshmi-Kubera Puja on Dhanteras?

The auspicious time for Lakshmi-Kubera Puja will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm on November 6th. This period is considered especially auspicious due to the stable ascendant Taurus.

What are some alternatives to buying gold on Dhanteras?

If gold isn't an option, purchasing silver coins, brass utensils, or copper pots is also considered auspicious. Checking purity and budget is advised for all purchases.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Dhanteras Shopping 24-carat Gold Price Dhanteras 2026 Dhanteras Gold Price Dhanteras Silver Price Gold And Silver Price Drop IBJA Gold Rates Dhanteras Auspicious Time
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