Dhanteras 2026: Gold Or Silver? Prices Drop Ahead Of Diwali; Know What's Auspicious To Buy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices dropped significantly before Dhanteras.

Gold fell Rs 5,183/10g; silver dropped Rs 13,470/kg.

Purchasing other metals, utensils, or coins is also auspicious.

Auspicious Puja time on November 6 is 6:02 PM.

Dhanteras Gold Silver Price 2026: There's good news for those buying gold and silver before Diwali. Just before Dhanteras, the prices of both precious metals have seen a significant drop. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th.

There is a religious belief that buying gold and silver on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the home. But is buying gold alone auspicious, or is there a tradition of receiving Goddess Lakshmi's blessings even on a budget?

How Much Did Gold And Silver Become Cheaper Before Dhanteras?

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold fell by Rs 5,183 per 10 grams between October 28 and November 2. Silver prices fell by Rs 13,470 per kg. On November 2, the closing price of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,37,524 per 10 grams, and silver was Rs 1,79,972 per kg. These prices exclude GST and making charges.

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Why Is It Auspicious To Buy Gold And Silver On Dhanteras?

According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the pot of nectar during the churning of the ocean. This is why it is customary to purchase new utensils and metal on Dhanteras. Gold is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, and silver with the Moon. In astrology, the Moon is considered a factor of peace of mind and mental peace. Therefore, buying silver on Dhanteras is also considered auspicious.

Auspicious Time For Dhanteras 2026

According to the Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will start at 10:30 am on November 6 in Delhi and will end at 10:47 am on November 7. The auspicious time for Lakshmi-Kubera Puja will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm. During this time, Taurus will be the stable ascendant, which is considered especially auspicious for Lakshmi Puja.

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If You Can't Buy Gold, What Can You Buy?

Buying gold on Dhanteras is not mandatory. Purchasing silver coins, brass utensils, and copper pots is also considered auspicious in religious tradition. However, be sure to check the purity, hallmark, and price when shopping. It's not wise to spend beyond your budget just because of the auspicious time. The true message of Dhanteras is not just about accumulating wealth, but also about health, prosperity, and family well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.