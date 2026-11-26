Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thiruparankundram temple revered for Lord Kartikeya's divine marriage.

Supreme Court permitted Karthigai Deepam lighting at Deepathoon pillar.

Lamp lit at traditional spot, not court-mandated Deepathoon.

Collector apologized to Supreme Court for lighting deviation.

The Thiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam. However, the hill holds immense religious significance in Hindu mythology. According to popular belief, this is the sacred place where Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, married Devasena, the daughter of Lord Indra.

The temple is considered one of the six major abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil tradition. The legend of his marriage to Devasena makes this shrine particularly significant for devotees.

What Is The Deepam Controversy?

The controversy revolves around the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court granted one-time permission to light the Karthigai Deepam on November 24 at a stone pillar known as Deepathoon, located on the hill. However, the lamp was reportedly lit at the traditional location near the Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple instead of the disputed pillar.

On November 25, the Madurai District Collector apologised to the Supreme Court in connection with the matter, bringing the issue back into focus.

The hill is also home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah, making it a place of religious significance for different communities.

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Why Did Lord Kartikeya Marry Devasena At Thiruparankundram?

According to Hindu mythology, the gods were troubled by the growing atrocities of a demon named Surapadman. To protect the celestial beings and restore peace, Lord Kartikeya fought against the demon and defeated him at Tiruchendur.

Following his victory, Lord Kartikeya arrived at Thiruparankundram. Pleased with his bravery and victory over Surapadman, Lord Indra proposed the marriage of his daughter, Devasena, to the deity.

Lord Kartikeya accepted the proposal, and their wedding was believed to have taken place at Thiruparankundram.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and several other deities were present during the divine wedding ceremony. In Tamil tradition, Goddess Devasena is also known as Deivayanai or Devayani.

Lord Kartikeya And Goddess Devasena Are Worshipped In Their Wedding Form

In South India, Lord Kartikeya is widely worshipped by different names, including Murugan, Skanda and Subramanya Swamy.

Tamil Nadu is home to six prominent temples dedicated to Lord Murugan, collectively known as Arupadai Veedu. Thiruparankundram is considered the first among these six sacred abodes.

According to the temple's official website, Lord Kartikeya is worshipped here alongside Goddess Devasena in their divine wedding form. The sanctum also houses idols of the deities believed to have attended their celestial marriage.

This association with the divine wedding gives the temple a special place in the religious traditions of Tamil Nadu.

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Why Do Unmarried Devotees Visit Thiruparankundram Temple?

Thiruparankundram holds special significance among devotees seeking blessings for marriage and family life.

Since the temple is traditionally regarded as the wedding site of Lord Kartikeya and Goddess Devasena, unmarried devotees visit the shrine and offer prayers for a suitable life partner.

According to popular religious beliefs, worshipping at the temple may help remove obstacles related to marriage. Devotees also visit the shrine seeking blessings for children and family happiness.

The temple itself is an architectural landmark, constructed by carving into the hill. It was developed during the rule of the Pandya and Nayak dynasties and is also mentioned in ancient Tamil literature.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting upon any information or belief.]