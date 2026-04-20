Buddha Purnima 2026: 3 Stages Of Buddha’s Life To Navigate Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buddha Purnima 2026 is on May 1, a sacred Buddhist observance.

It commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and mahaparinirvana.

Followers bathe, donate, chant, and worship Vishnu and Lakshmi.

This day celebrates Buddha's teachings of truth and non-violence.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vaishakh Purnima, is an important spiritual day. In 2026, it will be observed on 1 May. This day is highly respected because Buddhism is considered the third largest religion in the world. On this occasion, people take a holy bath in rivers, give donations, worship Lord Vishnu, and followers of Buddhism promise to walk on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.

Buddha Purnima 2026 Timings

The full moon of Vaishakh will begin on 30 April 2026 at 9:12 PM and will end on 1 May 2026 at 10:52 PM.

The bathing (snan) timings are:

4:15 AM to 4:58 AM

5:41 AM to 10:39 AM

These timings are considered very sacred for prayers and rituals.

ALSO READ | ‘Vietnam Belly’ Explained: Why Travellers Are Turning To Probiotics

How Buddha Purnima is Celebrated

On this day, followers of Buddhism read holy texts like the Dhammapada and the Tripitaka. In places like Bodh Gaya, people worship the Bodhi tree, which is seen as a symbol of knowledge and enlightenment.

Homes and temples are decorated with lamps. People light diyas, chant mantras, and remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha. In Hindu traditions, people also perform Satyanarayan Puja, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and offer water to the Moon. Many also observe fasting and help the poor by giving donations.

ALSO READ | 'Test Die' Coffin Therapy Is Trending In Thailand, Japan - Would You Face Death To Reset Your Life ?

Gautam Buddha And His Divine Connection

Some religious texts believe that Gautam Buddha was the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to this belief, he took birth on Earth to guide people toward truth and non-violence.

However, historical records say that Gautam Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini, in the palace of King Shuddhodana and Queen Mayadevi. He was named Siddhartha in his early life.

Three Major Events of Buddha’s Life on the Same Day

Buddha Purnima is special because three important events in Buddha’s life are believed to have happened on the same full moon day:

Birth: Born in Lumbini in 563 BCE

Enlightenment: At the age of 35, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya

Mahaparinirvana: At the age of 80, he left his physical body in Kushinagar

Because of these three events, this day is also called a “triple blessed day.”

Origin of Buddhism

Buddhism is an ancient Indian religion that began about 2600 years ago. It was founded by Gautam Buddha based on his life experiences and teachings. Today, it is one of the most important religions in South and Southeast Asia. Its main message is simple: live with truth, avoid suffering, and follow the path of peace and wisdom.



[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]