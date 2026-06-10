Astro Analysis | Adi Kailash Yatra Breaks Record As 36,776 Permits Issued In 39 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Increased tourism benefited local economy, particularly homestay businesses.

The sacred Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra, located in the border district of Pithoragarh, is setting new records of success this year. The enthusiasm of pilgrims and tourists from all corners of the country can be gauged by the fact that last year's record has been shattered within just 39 days of the yatra's commencement. According to the data released by the administration, more Inner Line Permits have been issued in just 39 days this year than in the entire previous travel season.

Last Year's Record Was Broken In Just 39 Days

According to data received from the Pithoragarh district administration, this time there is an unprecedented craze among the devotees regarding the Yatra:

Year 2025 (full season): A total of 36,526 Inner Line Permits were issued.

This year (only 39 days): More than 36,776 permits have been issued so far.

This data clearly demonstrates that the pilgrimage to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat has now become one of the country's leading religious and adventure tourism destinations. Pilgrims, tourists, and trekkers from across the country are consistently arriving in Pithoragarh.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Parama Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Better Facilities And Simpler Permit System Became Turning Point

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgani, improved infrastructure is a major reason behind the yatra's success. The district administration says:

"Improved road connectivity, simplified online and offline permit systems, and enhanced facilities for passengers are having a positive impact on the ground. The administration is fully prepared to ensure the safety and smooth travel of passengers."

ALSO READ | Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance And Legacy Of Mewar's Warrior King

Attraction Increased After PM Modi's Visit

Local experts and officials believe that the region's global popularity has skyrocketed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adi Kailash. Furthermore, tourism promotion schemes implemented by the Uttarakhand state government have added fuel to the fire, giving this remote, border region a new identity.

Local Economy And Homestays Got Big Boost

This new record for the Adi Kailash Yatra has not only excited the tourism department but also the local population. This massive influx of tourists is directly benefiting the economic development of the border region:

Homestay and Hotel Business: Homestays built in local villages are running fully packed, which has increased the income of the villagers.

Transport and Guides: Local taxi operators, horse-mule owners, and guides are getting employment on a large scale.

Self-employment: There has been a surge in demand for local products, handicrafts, and hill cuisine.

This growing trend toward Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, centers of faith, adventure, and unparalleled natural beauty, bodes well for the economy of Uttarakhand's border regions. The administration hopes that if the pilgrimage continues at this pace, the total number of pilgrims will reach a historic figure by the end of this year, a milestone that will be a challenge to surpass for years to come.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.