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HomeHealth'Test Die' Coffin Therapy Is Trending In Thailand, Japan - Would You Face Death To Reset Your Life ?

'Test Die' Coffin Therapy Is Trending In Thailand, Japan - Would You Face Death To Reset Your Life ?

Imagine lying in a dark coffin to feel alive. Japan's funeral homes and Thailand's Death Fest draw crowds for 30-minute sessions promising relaxation and rebirth.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

Imagine lying still in a dark coffin, heart pounding, as the lid closes. Not dead, but alive, facing mortality head-on. In Japan and Thailand, thousands are ditching coffee breaks for "coffin sessions" to feel reborn. This bizarre wellness trend promises relaxation and life reset, but experts warn it could trigger dark thoughts. Would you dare try it? 

What Is Coffin Therapy

Wellness centres and funeral homes in Japan are buzzing with a strange new hit: coffin-lying experiences. People pay to sleep into real coffins, open or closed, for about 30 minutes of meditation. They can pick soothing music, visuals, or total silence to rethink life and death. Forget plain wooden boxes; choose "cutesy" designs in bright colours to make the scary feel fun. Custom makers say these fun looks reduce fear of death and highlight life's value.

The trend kicked off in 2024 at a 100-year-old funeral home. They launched an "into-the-coffin cafe" to break death taboos and offer fresh starts. "While we want people to take pictures and have a lively experience, we also want those who feel stuck in life to step into the coffins. Coming out of them symbolises rebirth, a chance to start over," said the president of Kajiya Honten in a November 2024 interview.

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By 2026, it exploded. In Thailand, the "Death Fest" in March drew crowds to embrace mortality. One top spot, "Test Die," lets visitors lie in various coffins under a mirror, and experience deep self-reflection. The event mixed funeral services, health talks, money planning, and spiritual tips to make death less taboo.

How The Coffin Experience Works?

Many step out relaxed, buzzing with new energy for life. But mental health experts urge caution. "Research around mortality suggesting that people who reflect on death in a safe, guided manner tend to develop a greater perspective towards life. There is appreciation, and they are also able to engage in deeper meaning-making," says Absy Sam, psychotherapist and founder of Bright Counselling, in an interview with India Today Digital.

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Still, risks loom without checks. "Research shows that exposure to death-related stimuli can intensify overwhelming emotions and lead to a preoccupation with thoughts of death. This may trigger feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and loneliness," warns Sam. She stresses no emotional screening, aftercare, or therapy makes it unsafe for vulnerable folks. "Basically, such an activity can only be helpful when done in a safe, trusted and professional setting where practitioners are grief-informed. Even then, those in a vulnerable state should not opt for such experiences."

This global fad challenges us: Can staring at death make us live better, or does it pull some into shadows? Proceed with care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coffin Meditation Japan Wellness Trend Thailand Death Fest Mortality Reflection Rebirth Experience Funeral Home Cafe Mental Health Risks Death Taboo
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