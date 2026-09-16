Balram Jayanti 2026 Today: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals And How It Differs From Hal Chhath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Balram Jayanti celebrates Lord Balram's birth on September 16.

Observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Shashti, specific puja rituals apply.

Hal Chhath, for children's wellbeing, was observed September 2.

Despite confusion, both festivals have distinct dates and purposes.

Balram Jayanti 2026 is being observed today, on Wednesday, September 16, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Balram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Also known as Haladhar, Baldev, Balbhadra and Dauji, Lord Balram is traditionally associated with the plough and mace. This connection often leads people to consider Balram Jayanti and Hal Chhath the same festival. However, their dates, purposes and puja practices are different.

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Balram Jayanti 2026 Date And Puja Muhurat

According to the Panchang, Balram Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Shashti of the Bhadrapada month. The Shashti tithi begins at 8:59 am on September 16 and ends at 10:47 am on September 17.

For New Delhi, the Balram Jayanti puja muhurat is from 11:02 am to 1:30 pm, giving devotees a window of 2 hours and 28 minutes for worship. The timings may vary slightly in other cities depending on sunrise and geographical location.

Devotees traditionally place an idol or image of Lord Balram and perform Panchamrit Abhishek, followed by offerings of clothes, flowers, sandalwood and sattvic food. Reading or listening to the Balram birth story associated with the Garga Samhita is also part of the tradition. At Dauji Temple in Baldev, in the Braj region, the occasion is marked with special Abhishek, adornment and celebrations.

Hal Chhath 2026 Was Observed Earlier

Hal Chhath, also known as Har Chhath, Lalhi Chhath and Kamar Chhath, was observed on September 2, 2026. Its Shashti tithi began at 6:12 am on September 2 and ended at 4:25 am on September 3.

The key distinction lies in the lunar fortnight. Hal Chhath falls on the Krishna Paksha Shashti of Bhadrapada, while Balram Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Shashti.

Hal Chhath is particularly observed by mothers seeking the wellbeing and long life of their children. Its customs are closely connected with the plough, farming and rural life.

How Are The Puja Rules Different?

Balram Jayanti primarily commemorates the birth of Lord Balram. The observances focus on Abhishek, adornment, Aarti, mantra chanting and food offerings.

Hal Chhath, on the other hand, is a regional fast centred on the wellbeing of children. In several places, devotees avoid grains and vegetables grown in fields cultivated with a plough. Some traditions also involve avoiding cow's milk and products made from it. Pasai rice, mahua and preparations made from buffalo milk are used in certain regions. These practices can vary according to local and family traditions.

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Are Balram Jayanti And Hal Chhath The Same Festival?

Although both observances are associated with Lord Balram, they are not the same festival according to the Panchang. Hal Chhath is a child-focused observance held on Bhadrapada Krishna Shashti, while Balram Jayanti marks Lord Balram's birth on Bhadrapada Shukla Shashti.

The connection with Lord Balram and the use of the term 'Chhath' are among the reasons the two observances are often confused. Their dates, purposes and rituals, however, remain distinct.