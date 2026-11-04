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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street On Edge Before Diwali: Sensex Opens 150 Points Down, Nifty Under 23,750

Dalal Street On Edge Before Diwali: Sensex Opens 150 Points Down, Nifty Under 23,750

The GIFT Nifty indicated a weak start for domestic equities, with futures quoted at 23,728.50, down 31.50 points, or 0.13 per cent.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a negative note on Wednesday, November 4, as investors assessed weak global cues, the US midterm election outlook and developments around crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex slipped more than 150 points and tested 76,750, while the NSE Nifty50 tanked nearly 100 points and breached 23,750, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Opening For Dalal Street

The GIFT Nifty indicated a weak start for domestic equities, with futures quoted at 23,728.50, down 31.50 points, or 0.13 per cent.

At around 9:06 am, the Sensex was trading at 76,957.01, up 39.16 points, or 0.05 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,789.15, down 19.30 points, or 0.08 per cent.

Investors are expected to monitor global market movements, crude oil prices and developments in the US political landscape, alongside domestic corporate and macroeconomic triggers.

Asian Markets Fall As US Midterm Results Draw Attention

Asian equities traded lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential outcome of the US midterm elections. Reports suggested Democrats were emerging as likely winners, raising concerns about greater regulatory scrutiny, particularly for technology companies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 3.03 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.49 per cent.

The sell-off across regional markets added to caution among investors ahead of the domestic trading session.

Also Read : Stock Market Holidays November 2026: Check BSE, NSE Closures, Muhurat Trading Timings

Wall Street Ends Mixed

US markets delivered a mixed performance overnight.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.37 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.38 per cent lower.

The contrasting performance came as investors assessed the US election outlook and its potential implications for regulation, particularly across the technology sector.

Crude Oil Prices Extend Decline

Crude oil prices continued to move lower in the Asian session as traders assessed the possibility of an end to the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts.

On the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent crude futures for January delivery were quoted at $103.20 per barrel, down 1.07 per cent.

A sustained decline in oil prices could ease inflationary pressures and provide some relief to oil-importing economies such as India. However, investors remain attentive to geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global energy supplies.

Gold Rises, Silver Trades Lower

Precious metals moved in different directions in early trade.

Gold futures gained 0.43 per cent, as softer energy prices eased concerns about inflation and reduced expectations of aggressive monetary tightening in the US.

Meanwhile, silver futures declined 0.3 per cent.

Investors will continue to track movements in precious metals alongside global bond yields, currency trends and the evolving outlook for US monetary policy.

Also Read : Dhanteras 2026: How To Celebrate Without Putting Your Finances Under Pressure

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty50 Share Market Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty
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