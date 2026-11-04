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English NewsNewsWorldUS Midterm Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race

US Midterm Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race

Acton was leading Ramaswamy by 159,304 votes, a margin of around 4.9 percentage points. The result had not been declared at the time of the update, as vote counting was still underway.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing Democratic rival Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial election, with early counting on Tuesday showing the former state health director ahead of the entrepreneur and former presidential candidate.

According to the latest available figures, Acton had secured 1,613,815 votes, accounting for 50.8 per cent of the total. Ramaswamy had received 1,476,554 votes, or 45.9 per cent, while Libertarian candidate Don Kissick was in third place with 104,304 votes, or 3.2 per cent.

Acton was leading Ramaswamy by 159,304 votes, a margin of around 4.9 percentage points. The result had not been declared at the time of the update, as vote counting was still underway.

Why Is The Ohio Governor Election Being Closely Watched?

The contest has drawn national attention because of its potential political implications for US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Ohio, once considered a competitive state, has increasingly leaned towards Republicans in recent elections.

Trump won Ohio by more than 11 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election and had openly backed Ramaswamy's gubernatorial campaign. The Republican candidate entered the race with substantial personal wealth and considerable visibility following his earlier presidential bid.

A win for Acton would make her Ohio's first woman governor. It would also mark the first Democratic victory in the state's gubernatorial election since Ted Strickland won the office in 2006.

The incumbent Republican Governor, Mike DeWine, who has held the post since 2019, cannot seek another consecutive term because of term limits.

Who Are Vivek Ramaswamy And Amy Acton?

Ramaswamy, 41, was born in Cincinnati to parents who immigrated to the US from India. He first gained prominence as a biotechnology entrepreneur before entering the 2024 Republican presidential race.

After ending his presidential campaign, he emerged as a prominent supporter of Trump and subsequently announced his bid for the Ohio governorship.

During the campaign, Ramaswamy focused on economic development, tax cuts, deregulation and changes to the education system. He also highlighted his business experience, arguing that it would help him lead the state.

His Democratic opponent, Acton, 60, is a physician who became widely known in Ohio for overseeing the state's public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her campaign focused on issues including the cost of living, healthcare, education and economic opportunities.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Midterm Elections Vivek Ramaswamy Ohio Governor Race
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