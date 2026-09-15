Mahalaya 2026 Explained: Pitru Paksha Ends, Devi Paksha Begins — What Is The Connection?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya 2026, October 10, concludes Pitru Paksha period.

Mahalaya signifies shift from ancestors to divine feminine worship.

In Bengal, Mahalaya signals Durga Puja festivities' beginning.

Mahalaya 2026 will be observed on Saturday, October 10, with Sarva Pitru Amavasya marking the end of Pitru Paksha. The day holds special importance in the Hindu calendar because it marks the transition from a period dedicated to ancestors to the beginning of Devi Paksha. In West Bengal, Mahalaya also signals the arrival of the Durga Puja season, making it an important cultural as well as religious occasion.

What Is Mahalaya?

Mahalaya is associated with Amavasya, the new-moon day that concludes Pitru Paksha. During the preceding days, families traditionally perform Shraddha, Tarpan and other rituals to remember and honour departed ancestors. The final day, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, is considered especially significant for offering prayers to ancestors whose death dates may not be known or whose rituals could not be performed on their specific tithi.

In 2026, Pitru Paksha will conclude on October 10. The Amavasya tithi begins on the night of October 9 and continues through October 10, with exact timings varying slightly by location.

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How Does Mahalaya Connect Pitru Paksha And Devi Paksha?

The connection lies in the transition from ancestor remembrance to Devi worship. Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed as a period of restraint and remembrance, while the period that follows turns attention towards divine feminine energy and the worship of Goddess Durga.

In the Bengali tradition, Mahalaya has an especially strong connection with Durga Puja. It marks the point when the atmosphere shifts towards the arrival of Goddess Durga, with the following day, October 11, 2026, beginning Navratri/Devi Paksha according to the relevant calendar.

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This is why Mahalaya is viewed as more than simply the last day of Pitru Paksha. It represents a symbolic change in focus: first remembering one's ancestors and fulfilling ancestral duties, and then turning towards Shakti and the worship of the Goddess.

Why Is Mahalaya Important?

For devotees, Mahalaya brings together two important aspects of Hindu tradition: gratitude towards ancestors and devotion to the divine feminine. Families may perform Tarpan and Shraddha rituals on this day, while in Bengal, preparations for Durga Puja begin to take centre stage.

The day therefore serves as a bridge between two significant observances. Pitru Paksha comes to an end with Mahalaya Amavasya, and Devi Paksha begins after it, leading into the festive period associated with Durga Puja and Navratri.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]