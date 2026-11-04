US Midterm Elections: Democrats Make Early Gains As Trump Faces Threat To Grip On Congress

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats gained early leads in key Republican-held districts.

Key Democratic Senate victories were achieved amid voting machine glitches.

Trump's $5,000 dividend promise drew cost and inflation concerns.

Concerns remained regarding Trump accepting election losses, recalling 2020.

The 2026 US midterm elections are delivering early setbacks for Republicans, with Democrats making gains in key contests as vote counting gets underway. Early results showed Democrats leading in several Republican-held districts, raising the prospect of a major political setback for Donald Trump and potentially limiting his ability to push through his agenda.

With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for grabs, the elections could significantly alter the political landscape in Washington. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the House and four in the Senate to take control of both chambers.

Jon Ossoff's re-election victory in Georgia has provided an early boost to the party, while Democratic candidates are also leading in several districts previously held by Republicans. The results could determine whether President Donald Trump retains Republican control of Congress or faces a Democratic majority for the final two years of his presidency.

Democrats Score Key Senate Victories

Ossoff's victory was a notable result for Democrats, who are hoping to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and make significant gains in traditionally Republican territory.

In another boost for the party, Democrat Chris Pappas defeated Republican John E. Sununu to retain the New Hampshire Senate seat. Meanwhile, Republican Shelley Moore Capito was leading in the West Virginia Senate race, while Ashley Moody held a lead in the Florida special election. Special elections are conducted to fill vacancies when elected officials leave office before completing their terms.

Voting Machine Glitches Trigger Fraud Allegations

The election was also marked by controversy in New York State, where voting machines malfunctioned in a closely contested House race on Tuesday. The technical problems prompted right-wing social media influencers to make allegations of election fraud, despite there being no evidence to support their claims.

Local election officials, however, maintained that all ballots would be counted, seeking to reassure voters amid the allegations and concerns over the voting process.

'Trump Dividend' Promise Faces Questions Over Cost

During the campaign, Trump made a promise to give $5,000 cheques to every American adult a central part of his closing pitch to voters. He has been promoting what he calls the "Trump dividend" since September and repeatedly raised the proposal at campaign rallies.

Democrats have criticised the promise, arguing that there is no viable way to implement the payments. With approximately 240 million adult US citizens, the proposed giveaway would cost at least $1.2 trillion. The plan would also require congressional approval, presenting a significant legislative challenge.

Some Republicans have also expressed concern that injecting such a large amount of money into the economy could accelerate inflation, particularly when voters are already struggling with high living costs.

Fears Over Trump's Response If Republicans Lose Congress

Concerns also remained high over whether Republicans, particularly Trump, would accept the election results if their party suffered significant losses. Trump has previously attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud, accusing Democrats of cheating without providing evidence.

In his final television pitch to voters on Tuesday, Trump defended his record, pointing to his immigration crackdown, the war with Iran and tariffs as evidence that he had rebuilt the country.

"We have to keep America great. We're great now. We were terrible two years ago," Trump told Fox News' Fox & Friends.