Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pia Dandiya made history winning Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Suhas Subramanyam secured re-election in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Aruna Miller also retained her Maryland Lieutenant Governor position.

Vivek Ramaswamy trailed in Ohio gubernatorial race, early results indicate.

Indian-origin candidates have registered victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, strengthening their representation in American politics. Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, becoming the first Indian-American to represent the state in the US House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller have secured fresh terms in their respective offices.

However, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing Democratic rival Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial contest as early results emerged.

The November 3 elections, held midway through US President Donald Trump's second term, will determine the balance of power in Congress and several state and local administrations.

Suhas Subramanyam Wins Second Term In US House

Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has retained Virginia's 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dave Beckwith. Subramanyam secured 1,73,106 votes, accounting for 63.16 per cent of the total, while Beckwith received 94,990 votes (34.66 per cent). Independent candidate Ahsen Mujeeb Malik finished with 1.99 per cent.

Reacting to his victory, Subramanyam thanked supporters and outlined his priorities for the next term.

“The campaign is over, but the work is just beginning. I look forward to working with our community to deliver change in Washington,” he said.

Born to Indian parents in the US, Subramanyam began his career as a policy aide on Capitol Hill, working on healthcare access, immigration reform and legislation concerning veterans, senior citizens and working families. He later earned a law degree from Northwestern University and served as a technology policy adviser in former President Barack Obama's administration.

He entered electoral politics in 2019, winning a seat in the Virginia General Assembly before moving to the state Senate. His 2024 congressional victory made him the first Indian-American to represent Virginia's 10th district.

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Aruna Miller Retains Maryland Lieutenant Governor's Office

In Maryland, Indian-American Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller has secured another term alongside Democratic Governor Wes Moore, whose re-election was projected by NBC News.

Miller, who contested on the Democratic ticket, defeated Republican lieutenant governor candidate Rob Krop, running alongside former state delegate Dan Cox.

Her victory ensures the continuation of Indian-American representation in Maryland's state executive leadership.

Pia Dandiya Becomes First Indian-American To Win Florida House Seat

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar in a closely fought contest.

NBC's election-night figures initially showed Dandiya leading with around 52 per cent of the vote against Askar's 48 per cent, with approximately 94 per cent of expected votes counted. CBS News and Decision Desk HQ subsequently projected her victory.

Dandiya's win makes her the first Indian-American elected to the US House from Florida and the 10th Indian-American to enter the US Congress.

Born in Palm Beach County to Indian immigrant parents, she previously worked as a teacher and high school principal in Harlem. She also served as a White House Fellow before joining Apple. Her campaign focused on education, affordability and economic opportunities.

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Vivek Ramaswamy Trails Amy Acton In Ohio

Meanwhile, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing Democratic candidate Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial race, according to early results reported by NBC News. The contest remained among the closely watched state-level races as election results came in.