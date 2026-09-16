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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Take a look inside Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh pandal, inspired by the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple and created at a reported cost of Rs 40 lakh.
Balapur Ganesh pandal recreates the grandeur of Puri Jagannath Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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