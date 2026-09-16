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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Take a look inside Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh pandal, inspired by the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple and created at a reported cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Take a look inside Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh pandal, inspired by the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple and created at a reported cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Balapur Ganesh pandal recreates the grandeur of Puri Jagannath Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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Balapur Ganesh has brought the spirit of Odisha to this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a striking pandal inspired by the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
Balapur Ganesh has brought the spirit of Odisha to this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a striking pandal inspired by the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
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The grand setup has been designed around the look of the Puri Jagannath Temple, giving visitors a glimpse of the famous shrine while they come to seek blessings from Balapur Ganesh. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
The grand setup has been designed around the look of the Puri Jagannath Temple, giving visitors a glimpse of the famous shrine while they come to seek blessings from Balapur Ganesh. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
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The temple-themed pandal has been prepared reportedly at around Rs 40 lakh, making it a major visual attraction of the celebrations. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
The temple-themed pandal has been prepared reportedly at around Rs 40 lakh, making it a major visual attraction of the celebrations. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
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The elaborate recreation reportedly took nearly a month to complete, giving devotees a distinctive setting for darshan and prayers. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
The elaborate recreation reportedly took nearly a month to complete, giving devotees a distinctive setting for darshan and prayers. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
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Also known as Adi Vinayaka, Balapur Ganesh is particularly associated with its Laddu Prasadam and the tradition of auctioning the offering. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
Also known as Adi Vinayaka, Balapur Ganesh is particularly associated with its Laddu Prasadam and the tradition of auctioning the offering. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
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This year, the temple-inspired surroundings add another distinctive element to the experience. It has given Balapur Ganesh a memorable look for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
This year, the temple-inspired surroundings add another distinctive element to the experience. It has given Balapur Ganesh a memorable look for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image Source: Facebook/BALAPUR GANESH UTSAV SAMITHI)
Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Balapur Ganesh 2026 Balapur Ganesh Pandal Puri Jagannath Temple Pandal Famous Ganesh Pandal

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