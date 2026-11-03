Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheets 2027 expected soon.

Exams anticipated February-April 2027; practicals January-mid-February.

Timetable will detail subject-wise schedules, available on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for the 2027 academic session soon. Students preparing for the upcoming examinations will be able to access the date sheet PDF through the board's official website at cbse.gov.in.

According to the available schedule information, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2027 are expected to take place between February and April. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the release date of the timetable or the detailed examination schedule.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

Last year, CBSE published the tentative date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 on September 24, followed by the final timetable on October 30. Students can refer to this previous schedule for an idea of the announcement timeline, although the board has not confirmed whether it will follow the same pattern this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: What Details Will Be Available?

The upcoming timetable will provide important examination-related information for students appearing in the Secondary and Senior Secondary board examinations.

The date sheet is expected to include:

Class 10 and Class 12 main examination schedules.

Subject-wise examination dates and timings.

Overall board examination timeline.

Class 12 examination schedule for sports students.

Class 10 second board examination timeline.

Class 12 supplementary examination dates.

The board is also expected to provide an indication of the number of candidates appearing for the 2027 examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the examination circulars or latest notifications section.

Step 3: Look for the notification related to the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027.

Step 4: Open the relevant date sheet PDF.

Step 5: Check the examination dates, subject names, subject codes, and timings.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Expected Schedule And Important Details

Students can refer to the following details about the upcoming CBSE board examinations:

Exam Conducting Authority: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic Session: 2026–27

Classes: Class 10 and Class 12

Date Sheet Status: Awaited

Expected Theory Exam Period: Mid-February to Early April 2027

Expected Practical Exam Period: January 1 to Mid-February 2027 (Winter schools in November–December)

Standard Exam Timings: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM IST (Select papers till 12:30 PM)

Official Website: cbse.gov.in

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Release Update

When Will CBSE Release The Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027?

CBSE has not announced an official date for releasing the 2027 board examination timetable. The previous year's release timeline may offer students a reference, but it should not be treated as confirmation of this year's schedule.

Class 10 and Class 12 students are advised to regularly visit cbse.gov.in for the latest announcements. Once released, the official date sheet will help candidates organise their revision plans, track subject-wise examination dates, and prepare for the board examinations.

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