Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishwakarma Puja now includes modern digital work tools.

Offer respect to laptops as livelihood tools, carefully.

Clean devices, offer flowers, avoid direct liquid application.

Remember workplace tools, honoring hard work and talent.

Mechanics will worship their tools, drivers will worship their vehicles, and factory machines will be offered flowers. But what should someone whose entire career is confined to a laptop do on Vishwakarma Puja? This question is no longer just for IT workers. Journalists, teachers, designers, photographers, YouTubers, and millions of people working from home are making a living from their mobile phones, cameras, and computers.

Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17, 2026. According to the calendar, this day also coincides with Kanya Sankranti. On this occasion, factories, garages, shops, and construction sites have a tradition of worshipping Lord Vishwakarma along with the machines used in their work.

Can We Keep A Laptop During Puja?

Religious texts do not mention the worship of laptops, mobile phones, or cameras. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to attribute their worship to any scriptural rule. However, the fundamental spirit of Vishwakarma Puja is not limited to hammers, vehicles, or heavy machinery.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols

Lord Vishwakarma is considered the god of construction, architecture, and crafts. On this day, people pay respect to the tools that sustain their livelihoods. Over time, the way we work has evolved. Today, a laptop for a writer, a camera for a photographer, a mobile phone for an online business owner, and a computer for a designer hold the same place in a craftsman's life as traditional tools.

ALSO READ | Chaurchan 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time And Significance Of Moon Worship

Therefore, a laptop can be placed in a puja. The worship here is not of the electronic item itself, but of the knowledge, skills, and hard work acquired through it.

How To Worship A Laptop And Mobile?

Before the puja, clean your worktable and equipment. Turn off your laptop and remove its charger. Place it on a clean cloth and place a picture of Lord Vishwakarma nearby. Then, light a lamp and offer flowers, rice grains, and prasad to the deity.

Don't apply vermilion, sindoor, oil, or water to your laptop screen, keyboard, charging port, mobile phone, or camera lens. This could damage the device. If you want to apply a tilak, apply it very lightly to the laptop's outer cover or mobile case. Placing flowers near the device is a safer option. Keep lamps and incense sticks at a distance.

What If You Can't Bring Your Office Laptop Home?

You don't need to bring your company laptop home for Vishwakarma Puja. You can remember your workplace while performing the puja at home. You can also keep your diary, pen, ID card, or any other work-related item safe near the puja.

Cleaning your desk in the office, backing up important files, and replacing damaged wires or chargers can also be meaningful resolutions for this day. What started with a hammer has now reached the laptop. The tools have changed, but the message remains the same: respect your hard work and talent while also supporting your career and household.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.