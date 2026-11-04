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English NewsNewsIndiaMehbooba Mufti's PDP Bars Leaders From Speaking To Media Amid NC Crisis

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP Bars Leaders From Speaking To Media Amid NC Crisis

PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam asked all party leaders, constituency in-charges and district presidents not to make statements to the media on political developments.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

Amid the ongoing internal crisis within the ruling National Conference (NC), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially barred its spokespersons and senior functionaries from speaking to the media on any political developments.

In a formal directive issued on November 3, PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam asked all party leaders, constituency in-charges and district presidents not to make statements to the media on political developments or participate in television news debates.

What Does The Order Say?

Issued on the advice of Chief Spokesperson Dr Mahboob Beg, the directive states: "Please refrain from giving statements to the media and participating in media discussions. This instruction should be taken very seriously."

The restriction comes at a politically sensitive juncture in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the National Conference and his Lok Sabha seat.

The decision to restrict media interactions appears to be part of a considered strategy by the PDP leadership to ensure that the party's position is communicated in a coordinated and consistent manner.

Why Has PDP Imposed The Restriction?

Some PDP leaders, including Budgam MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, have publicly said that Ruhullah's resignation will not resolve Jammu and Kashmir's long-standing constitutional grievances. However, the party leadership does not want to draw excessive official attention to the internal turmoil within the National Conference.

The restriction is intended to ensure that the PDP maintains a disciplined and united voice while the ruling party deals with its current instability.

PDP sources said, "The party leadership wants public attention to remain focused on its own platform and issues rather than getting caught up in the internal disintegration of the National Conference."

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti National Conference NC PDP
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