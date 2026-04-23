Badrinath Dham Doors Opens For Devotees Amid Sacred Chants And Grand Rituals: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badrinath Dham shrine opens, marking spiritual moment for devotees.

Uttarakhand CM attends, thousands gather for eternal flame viewing.

Temple adorned with quintals of flowers, enhancing sacred ambiance.

Char Dham Yatra fully underway with Badrinath's opening.

The revered shrine of Badrinath Dham, often called Bhu-Vaikunth, opened its doors to devotees early this morning at 6:15 AM, marking a deeply spiritual moment in the Himalayan town. The ceremony unfolded during the auspicious Punarvasu Nakshatra and Sarvartha Siddha Yoga, adding to its religious significance.

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Priests carried out the opening rituals with traditional precision, Vedic chants echoed through the valley as sacred customs were performed, setting a solemn and uplifting tone for the day.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees at 6:15 AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/je4005T6lp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

A Divine Gathering Led By Faith

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony, joining thousands of devotees who had gathered from across India and abroad. As the doors opened, the sight of the Akhanda Jyoti, the eternal flame, drew worshippers into a moment of quiet reverence.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: As the portal of Badrinath Dham open, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "With the opening of the portals to Badrinath Dham today, Char Dham is completely open. With the blessings of all four dhams and the blessings of Bhagwan Badri Vishal, may the Char Dham yatra… pic.twitter.com/iqHsTvmq7t — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The air filled with the sound of conch shells and devotional chants, creating an atmosphere that felt both powerful and serene. For many, it wasn’t just a visit, it was a deeply personal spiritual experience.

Temple Adorned In Flowers, Radiating Grandeur

The temple complex stood out in all its glory, decorated with nearly 25 quintals of orchids and marigolds. Vibrant hues covered the shrine and nearby monasteries, symbolising purity and devotion.

This elaborate floral display transformed the sacred site into a visual spectacle, leaving visitors awestruck as they stepped into the temple premises.

Devotees Arrive In Thousands Ahead Of Opening

Even before the official opening, the pilgrimage had already gained momentum. Nearly 550 vehicles carrying devotees reached Badrinath in advance. By early morning, the number of pilgrims at the shrine had crossed 10,000, an indication of the deep-rooted faith associated with the Char Dham Yatra.

The enthusiasm was unmistakable, with devotees eager to witness the first glimpse of Lord Badri Vishal.

Char Dham Yatra Now Fully Underway

With Badrinath Dham opening today, all four sacred shrines, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, are now accessible. The Char Dham Yatra has officially entered full swing for the summer season, drawing pilgrims from across the country.

For many, completing this journey is considered a path to spiritual fulfillment.

Centuries-Old Traditions Add Spiritual Depth

The opening was preceded by traditional rituals that have been followed for generations. The arrival of the Uddhav (oil pot) and the sacred throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on Wednesday marked an important prelude.

Meanwhile, Lord Kuber’s palanquin made its customary halt at Bamni village before proceeding to the shrine. These age-old practices continue to deepen the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage.