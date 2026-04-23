Ganga Saptami 2026: How Did Sacred Ganga Descend To Earth? The Mythological Story Behind It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Saptami, observed April 23, 2026, honors Goddess Ganga's divine appearance.

The festival celebrates Ganga's descent to Earth via King Bhagirath's penance.

Mythology links Ganga to Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma's sacred water.

Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and take holy dips today.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Ganga Saptami is observed every year on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, the festival is being celebrated todau on, April 23, 2026. On this auspicious day, taking a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River, especially at pilgrimage sites like Haridwar, holds immense significance. Devotees also offer prayers to Goddess Ganga and observe fasts dedicated to her.

Ganga Saptami is associated with the divine appearance of Goddess Ganga on Earth. The day is not only spiritually important but also deeply rooted in fascinating mythological stories. Reading or listening to the vrat katha (sacred story) on this day is believed to bring great spiritual merit.

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Ganga Saptami Vrat Katha: The Divine Origin Of Ganga

There are several legends associated with the origin of Goddess Ganga. One popular story links her to Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. According to this belief, during his Vamana avatar, Lord Vishnu asked King Bali for three steps of land. With his first step, he covered the entire Earth, and with the second, the entire universe. When his foot reached Brahmaloka, Lord Brahma washed it with sacred water and preserved that water in his kamandal.

Over time, this divine water manifested into a celestial maiden. Lord Brahma entrusted her to King Himavan, who named her Ganga. It is believed that the day she appeared in this divine form was the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh, which is why Ganga Saptami is celebrated on this day.

Bhagirath’s Penance And Ganga’s Descent To Earth

Another widely known legend is linked to King Bhagirath. According to the story, Bhagirath undertook intense penance to bring Goddess Ganga from heaven to Earth in order to liberate the souls of his ancestors.

Bhagirath’s forefathers had been reduced to ashes due to a curse by Sage Kapil and were suffering in the afterlife without attaining salvation. Upon learning that only the sacred waters of Ganga could liberate them, Bhagirath performed severe austerities to please the goddess.

Pleased by his devotion, Ganga agreed to descend to Earth. However, her immense force posed a threat, as the Earth could not withstand her powerful flow.

To resolve this, Bhagirath prayed to Lord Shiv, who agreed to help. Shiv captured Ganga in his jata (matted locks), controlling her force, and then gently released her onto Earth.

As per the legend, Ganga descended in seven streams and eventually reached the ashes of Bhagirath’s ancestors, granting them liberation. This is why Ganga is also known as Bhagirathi.

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