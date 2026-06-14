Astro Analysis | Shani Dev Remedies For Success, Stability And Financial Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saturn signifies karma, justice, and diligence in astrology.

Chant mantras, donate items, worship Peepal for blessings.

Sade Sati periods require worship, charity, and expert guidance.

Saturday is dedicated to Shani Dev. In astrology, Saturn is considered the planet of karma, justice, discipline, struggle, hard work, and the fruits of action. Shani Dev bestows rewards upon a person according to their deeds. When Saturn is strong in a person's horoscope, it bestows stable success, prestige, leadership abilities, patience, and the power to move forward even in difficult situations. However, a weak or inauspicious Saturn can often lead to obstacles in work, financial problems, mental stress, and increased struggles in life.

Why Is Saturn One Of The Most Influential Planets In Life?

In religious texts, Shani Dev is described as the son of Surya and the god of justice. According to astrology, the planet Saturn influences a person's actions, responsibilities, patience, hard work, and life's challenges. A positive position of Saturn makes a person disciplined, hardworking, and successful. However, an inauspicious position of Saturn gives a person the opportunity to learn from their actions and improve their lives. The influence of the planet Saturn is considered to be long-lasting, hence it is counted among the most influential planets in astrology.

These measures taken on Saturday are considered the most effective ways to receive the blessings of Shani:

1. Wear black or dark-colored clothes - The planet Saturn is associated with the colors black and dark blue. Wearing black, blue, or dark-colored clothes on Saturdays is considered auspicious. This helps to receive the blessings of Saturn.

2. Chant Shani Mantra – After taking bath in the morning, chant Shani Mantra with devotion and concentration.

Simple Shani Mantra:

"Om Shanaishvaraya Namah"

Beej Mantra:

"Om Pram Preem Praum Saah Shanaye Namah"

These mantras have been mentioned in the scriptures to obtain the blessings of Shani and to remove obstacles in life.

3. Chant mantras at sunrise or sunset - According to astrological beliefs, chanting Shani mantras at sunrise or sunset on Saturdays is considered especially auspicious. This increases patience, mental peace, and self-confidence.

4. Donate black items - Donating black sesame seeds, black lentils, black cloth, iron objects, mustard oil, and shoes on Saturday is considered auspicious. This pleases Lord Shani and can reduce obstacles in life.

5. Worship the Peepal tree - The Peepal tree holds special significance in remedies related to the planet Saturn. Lighting a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree and circumambulating it on Saturdays is considered auspicious.

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Why Are Special Measures Taken During Saturn's Sade Sati And Dhaiya?

In astrology, Saturn's Sade Sati and Dhaiya are considered important transits. During these periods, a person may face many challenges in life. During these times, worshipping Saturn, chanting mantras, performing charity and performing acts of service are considered beneficial. It is advisable to have your personal horoscope analyzed before adopting any astrological remedies.

Which Gemstone Should Be Worn For The Planet Saturn?

In astrology, Blue Sapphire is considered the primary gemstone of the planet Saturn. Wearing a Blue Sapphire can enhance self-confidence, decision-making abilities, efficiency, and financial stability. Blue Sapphire is considered a highly influential gemstone, so it is important to consult a qualified astrologer before wearing it.

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How Does The Planet Saturn Affect Career And Financial Situation?

Saturn is associated with hard work, career, industry, technology, administration, and responsibility. An auspicious position of Saturn is believed to bring rewards for one's hard work. Saturn is particularly important for those involved in jobs, business, machinery, iron, oil, and construction.

Easy steps to get the blessings of Shani Dev:

After waking up early in the morning and taking a bath.

Wear clean and dark colored clothes.

Meditate on Shani Dev.

Light a mustard oil lamp.

Chant the mantra “Om Pram Preem Praum Saah Shanaye Namah” 108 times.

Worship the Peepal tree.

Donate black sesame seeds or urad dal.

Help the needy people.

Feed the animals and birds.

Respect the elderly and workers.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.