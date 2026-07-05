The holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes with Raksha Bandhan on August 28, according to the article.
Astro Analysis | Sawan 2026 Begins July 30: Know Somvar Dates, Vrat Rules And Benefits
Sawan 2026 begins on July 30 and includes four Sawan Mondays and four Mangala Gauri fasts. The first Somvar on August 3 coincides with auspicious yogas, making Shiva worship, Rudrabhishek and fasting especially significant for devotees, according to astrological beliefs.
- Sawan 2026 begins July 30, features four Mondays.
- First Sawan Monday, August 3, brings auspicious yogas.
- Fasting brings desired spouse, strengthens moon, alleviates sorrows.
- Four Mangala Gauri fasts for prosperity; Kanwar Yatra observed.
The holy month of Sawan, which is sacred to Shiva devotees, begins on July 30 this year and concludes with Raksha Bandhan on August 28. According to astrological calculations, in 2026, there will be a total of four Mondays and four Mangala Gauri fasts during the month of Sawan. According to renowned astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Monday of Sawan, on August 3, is falling in many wonderful auspicious yogas like Sukarma and Dhriti Yoga, due to which the importance of worship and Rudrabhishek on this day will increase manifold.
Important Dates Of Sawan Somvar 2026
Here are the dates of the four Mondays falling in Sawan this year, which you can note down for your fast and puja:
- First Sawan Monday: August 3, 2026
- Second Sawan Monday: August 10, 2026
- Third Sawan Monday: August 17, 2026
- Fourth and last Sawan Monday: August 24, 2026
- Many auspicious yogas are being formed on the first Monday.
Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas said that the first Monday of Sawan, falling on 3 August 2026, is very special from a religious point of view. This day is coming on the Panchami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha. According to astrological calculations, Uttarabhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra will influence this day. Along with this, Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga are also being formed, which will increase the auspiciousness of this day and the results of the puja many times.
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Remedies And Religious Significance According To Zodiac Sign
According to religious beliefs, observing a Monday fast during the month of Sawan brings quick results. Chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" during this time alleviates all the sorrows and pains of life. Special belief: Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband, after which he accepted her. Therefore, observing a fast on Sawan Mondays is believed to help one obtain the desired husband or wife. Furthermore, this fast strengthens the Moon's position in the horoscope and neutralizes the inauspicious effects of Rahu and Ketu.
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Mangala Gauri Fast Will Give The Blessing Of Eternal Good Fortune
Like Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati also holds a deep love for the month of Sawan. While Shiva is worshipped on Mondays during the month of Sawan, the Mangala Gauri fast is observed every Tuesday. This year, along with the four Mondays in Sawan, there will also be four Mangala Gauri fasts, which will bless married women with unbroken good fortune, happiness, and prosperity. Devotees also undertake the Kanwar Yatra throughout this month and perform Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with Ganga water.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the holy month of Sawan begin and end?
How many Sawan Mondays and Mangala Gauri fasts will there be in 2026?
In 2026, there will be a total of four Sawan Mondays and four Mangala Gauri fasts.
What makes the first Sawan Monday in 2026 particularly special?
The first Sawan Monday on August 3, 2026, is special due to the formation of auspicious Sukarma and Dhriti Yogas, enhancing the importance of worship and Rudrabhishek.
What is the religious significance of observing fasts on Sawan Mondays?
Observing Sawan Monday fasts is believed to bring quick results, alleviate sorrows, and help individuals obtain a desired spouse. It also strengthens the Moon's position.
What is the purpose of the Mangala Gauri fast?
The Mangala Gauri fast, observed every Tuesday in Sawan, blesses married women with unbroken good fortune, happiness, and prosperity.