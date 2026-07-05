Astro Analysis | Sawan 2026 Begins July 30: Know Somvar Dates, Vrat Rules And Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sawan 2026 begins July 30, features four Mondays.

First Sawan Monday, August 3, brings auspicious yogas.

Fasting brings desired spouse, strengthens moon, alleviates sorrows.

Four Mangala Gauri fasts for prosperity; Kanwar Yatra observed.

The holy month of Sawan, which is sacred to Shiva devotees, begins on July 30 this year and concludes with Raksha Bandhan on August 28. According to astrological calculations, in 2026, there will be a total of four Mondays and four Mangala Gauri fasts during the month of Sawan. According to renowned astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Monday of Sawan, on August 3, is falling in many wonderful auspicious yogas like Sukarma and Dhriti Yoga, due to which the importance of worship and Rudrabhishek on this day will increase manifold.

Important Dates Of Sawan Somvar 2026

Here are the dates of the four Mondays falling in Sawan this year, which you can note down for your fast and puja:

First Sawan Monday: August 3, 2026

Second Sawan Monday: August 10, 2026

Third Sawan Monday: August 17, 2026

Fourth and last Sawan Monday: August 24, 2026

Many auspicious yogas are being formed on the first Monday.

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas said that the first Monday of Sawan, falling on 3 August 2026, is very special from a religious point of view. This day is coming on the Panchami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha. According to astrological calculations, Uttarabhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra will influence this day. Along with this, Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga are also being formed, which will increase the auspiciousness of this day and the results of the puja many times.

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Remedies And Religious Significance According To Zodiac Sign

According to religious beliefs, observing a Monday fast during the month of Sawan brings quick results. Chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" during this time alleviates all the sorrows and pains of life. Special belief: Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband, after which he accepted her. Therefore, observing a fast on Sawan Mondays is believed to help one obtain the desired husband or wife. Furthermore, this fast strengthens the Moon's position in the horoscope and neutralizes the inauspicious effects of Rahu and Ketu.

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Mangala Gauri Fast Will Give The Blessing Of Eternal Good Fortune

Like Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati also holds a deep love for the month of Sawan. While Shiva is worshipped on Mondays during the month of Sawan, the Mangala Gauri fast is observed every Tuesday. This year, along with the four Mondays in Sawan, there will also be four Mangala Gauri fasts, which will bless married women with unbroken good fortune, happiness, and prosperity. Devotees also undertake the Kanwar Yatra throughout this month and perform Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with Ganga water.

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