Astro Analysis | Saturn In Pisces: These 6 Zodiac Signs Need To Stay Extra Careful

In astrology, Shani Dev is considered the giver of karma and the god of justice. Saturn's transit from one zodiac sign to another brings significant changes to the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. Currently, Shani Dev is in Pisces. Due to this position of Saturn, many zodiac signs are under the influence of Saturn's Sadesati and Dhaiya, which can cause mental, financial, and physical hardships. According to Vedic astrology, if you are also affected by this cycle of Saturn, then you can reduce its ill effects to a great extent by adopting some special astrological measures.

Let us know which 6 zodiac signs will have to take special precautions during the stay of Saturn in Pisces and what are the surefire remedies for their relief.

These 6 zodiac signs are under the influence of Saturn (Sade Sati and Dhaiyya).

According to the current transit calculations, the following zodiac signs are most affected by Saturn in Pisces:

Aquarius: Last (third) phase of Sade Sati.

Pisces: The second (middle) phase of Sade Sati, which is considered the most important.

Aries : The first phase of Sade Sati has started.

Cancer: Effect of Saturn's Dhaiya.

Scorpio: Effect of Saturn's Dhaiya.

Capricorn: You have recently been freed from Sade Sati, but due to the transition period, a mild effect may remain.

5 surefire ways to get rid of the ill effects of Saturn

If your zodiac sign is included in the list above, there's no need to panic. Shani Dev only punishes wrongdoing. Regularly following the remedies below will appease Shani Dev and alleviate your troubles:

1. Do 'Chhaya Daan' on Saturday

This is considered to be the most effective solution to remove Shani Dosh.

Take mustard oil in an earthen or iron vessel.

See your face (image) in it.

After this, donate this oil to a dacoit (one who accepts donations for Shani) or keep it in a Shani temple.

2. Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan

According to religious beliefs, Shani Dev never troubles the devotees of Lord Hanuman.

Mool Mantra: "Markatesh Mahotsah, Sarvashok Vinashan. Enmity of enemies, Mother Raksha Shri Dapay Me Prabho."

Recite the Sunderkand or Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday and Saturday. This will immediately reduce the negative effects of Saturn.

3. Light a lamp near the Peepal tree

On Saturday evening, after sunset, go to an old Peepal tree. Light a mustard oil lamp (preferably a four-sided one). Circumambulate the Peepal tree seven times and chant the mantra "Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namaha."

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4. Helping the needy and sanitation workers

Shani Dev represents the lower strata of society, laborers, and sanitation workers. If you keep your subordinates happy, pay them on time, and donate black blankets, black shoes, or umbrellas, you will receive Shani Dev's blessings.

5. Chanting of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

To relieve physical suffering and mental stress, chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra at least 108 times daily. This mantra not only pacifies planetary ills but also transmits positive energy.

What to do and what not to do during Shani Kaal?

What to do: Always support the truth, give preference to vegetarian food, and respect elders and women.

What not to do: Don't buy iron, mustard oil, black sesame seeds, or leather goods on Saturday. Don't usurp the rights of a helpless person.

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Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.