Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moon-Rahu eclipse in Aquarius may cause mental unrest.

Auspicious yogas predict career and financial prosperity.

Overall, astrological positions present mixed outcomes.

According to the Hindu calendar, tomorrow there is a special combination of Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of Ashadha Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 01:31 pm tomorrow and after that Shashthi Tithi will begin. Talking about the constellations, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 03:13 pm tomorrow and after that Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. The Moon will transit in Aquarius throughout the day tomorrow. The special thing is that due to the presence of Rahu already in Aquarius, the eclipse defect of Moon-Rahu will remain created throughout the day tomorrow, which may cause mental unrest and stress for some zodiac signs.

According to astrological calculations, tomorrow's Sunday weekend will be a lucky one for many zodiac signs in terms of career and financial prosperity. A grand combination of Vashi Yoga, Anandadi Yoga, Sunapha Yoga, and Shankha Yoga, along with Ayushmaan Yoga , is forming in the sky tomorrow. This unique planetary combination on this auspicious date will accelerate the progress of long-stalled commercial projects for many zodiac signs, significantly strengthening their financial position.

Come, let us know, according to famous astrology experts, what major changes are going to happen in the lives of people from Aries to Pisces tomorrow, Sunday, in terms of career, business, love life and health.

Tomorrow's Panchang and auspicious time:

Date: Ashada Krishna Paksha Panchami till 01:31 pm, after that Shashthi Tithi.

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha till 03:13 in the afternoon, after which Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail throughout the day.

Moon Position: Moon will transit in Aquarius for the entire day tomorrow (Effect of Eclipse Dosha).

Shubh Choghadiya (time to start work): 10:15 am to 12:15 pm (Labh-Amrit Choghadiya) and 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm (Shubh Choghadiya).

Rahukaal (inauspicious time): 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM (Avoid doing any auspicious, auspicious or new work during this time).

Auspicious travel direction: Traveling towards the west tomorrow will be very auspicious and successful for you.

With the Moon in your eleventh house, you will gain social popularity and respect tomorrow. The market stars are completely in your favor, so any correct business decisions made tomorrow will give you significant market gains.

Business: Your honesty and timely delivery will be a prime example in the market; customers will develop unwavering trust in you, elevating your brand image significantly above your competitors. If you're booking a new commercial property or office space , the best times are between 10:15 am and 12:15 pm and 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Career: You won't feel overburdened at work tomorrow, as you'll be enthusiastic about completing every task quickly, even on Sunday. The financial growth graph for employed individuals will begin to rise sharply tomorrow.

Youth: Those involved in politics and social service may suddenly find a major, long-held wish fulfilled tomorrow, filling them with excitement. Students preparing for competitive exams will receive some positive results or good news from their past efforts. A small party will be in the air at home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 1

Taurus

With the Moon in the tenth house, you'll appear extremely attractive and impressive in your work and dealings tomorrow. Ayushmaan Yoga will form tomorrow, and your humble and excellent business skills will make new customers fall in love with your brand (New Customers Brand Value) ; your goodwill in the market will increase, and even lost old clients will return.

Business: You will be extremely happy on Sunday, and all pending tasks you've been thinking about for the past several days will be completed easily. Your biggest financial worry will be alleviated tomorrow when you suddenly receive your money back through some means.

Career: Your boss may publicly praise your past work and major achievements tomorrow, enhancing your corporate stature and status at work. Work pressure at work will be minimal tomorrow, allowing you to fully enjoy your Sunday.

Youth: Students have a strong chance of achieving a major achievement, receiving a scholarship, or completing a new academic project tomorrow. Your talent will be praised everywhere. Sunday will be a wonderful and enjoyable day with your family; auspicious or auspicious events may be planned at home.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 8

Gemini

With the Moon in the ninth house, you will be very active on social and political levels tomorrow, doing something unique and creative. Given your unique working style, company management may announce that you will be appointed as the chief advisor or project head for a major and important project tomorrow , strengthening your credibility.

Business: Tomorrow will be a great day for signing new agreements and commercial deals; the most auspicious times for this are 10:15 am to 12:15 pm and 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Your maturity and knowledge will be appreciated by clients.

Career: Employed individuals will be able to calmly complete their office work tomorrow and plan their work for the coming week. You can also donate a portion of your daily earnings to a religious or social trust, which will bring you peace of mind.

Youth: Those young people who dream of going abroad for higher education or enrolling in a prestigious college in the country will find their paths open easily tomorrow. You will sit down with your elders and discuss a serious but positive family matter, and you will receive their support.

Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 4

Cancer

With the Moon in the eighth house, you may experience some emotional ups and downs tomorrow; exercise restraint. The Moon-Rahu eclipse in Aquarius tomorrow may increase your mental stress; therefore, any old hidden fears or worries may cause you some trouble tomorrow. If you have any travel plans, postpone them.

Business: Tomorrow, planetary transits are moving in your opposite direction; therefore, seek legal advice when signing any new contracts or agreements in the market . Otherwise, a vendor may try to deceive you. Be clear with your customers so that they don't lose trust in your brand.

Career: Your competitors may spread false rumors about an old matter or an unfinished deal, so be alert. Tomorrow, your seniors may reprimand you on Sunday regarding some pending work. Avoid sharing personal or office secrets with colleagues tomorrow.

Caution: Students may be overwhelmed by negative thoughts tomorrow, which may prevent them from focusing on their studies or art; it would be wise to talk to a mentor. A spouse's ill health may cause unexpected rush and hospital visits, which will keep the atmosphere at home busy.

Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 5 | Unlucky Number: 9

Leo

With the Moon in the seventh house, there's a possibility of an ego clash with your spouse tomorrow over a small matter. Exercise restraint in your speech. Tomorrow, Sunday, is a day of the Sun, and your influence, brilliance, and self-esteem will soar; your image as a strong and powerful leader will emerge in society.

Business: Tomorrow, your market rivals will be unable to resist your vision and powerful presentations, and you'll easily lock in profitable deals. Business turnover on Sunday will be so strong that you'll be successful in repaying some of your old debts or market loans.

Career: Any calculated risk taken in business or investment tomorrow could make traders the new market leaders (Market Leader Strategy) and generate substantial profits in the future. Employed individuals will be able to complete all their work ahead of schedule tomorrow in a very smart and modern manner, eliminating any pressure.

Youth: Artists and creators will be at their peak of creativity tomorrow; a new tune, script, or project could find a major platform today. Your relationship with your life partner will become stronger and more romantic, and you may receive an expensive surprise gift in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 5

Virgo

With the Moon in the sixth house, avoid making any hasty or wrong decisions tomorrow due to emotionality. Your business leaders' transparent policies and quality-oriented work focus will further strengthen your brand's trust, boosting your credibility.

Business: Tomorrow, the hours from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm and 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm are highly profitable for connecting with new vendors and signing long-term supply contracts. Taking risks with thorough research will yield financial gains. Those involved in iron, machinery, construction, or mining businesses may receive large orders tomorrow.

Career: Tomorrow, your boss will entrust you with the primary responsibility for some new and highly confidential projects, which will prove to be a milestone in your career. Thanks to your excellent time management, you'll be able to complete all pending work on Sunday and be completely relaxed; no workload will be visible on your face.

Youth: Tomorrow could bring significant success or awards for students and those involved in the art world. You will fulfill your family responsibilities with great maturity, which will bring you complete love and emotional support from your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Unlucky Number: 9

Libra

With the Moon in the fifth house, students will achieve true career success tomorrow, drawing on practical experience. There will be no extra workload tomorrow, allowing you to fully enjoy Sunday; you'll be able to finish your to-do list ahead of time and carve out quality time for yourself .

Business: Unique business plans crafted by business leaders yesterday will elevate your entire business model to new heights. Considering the market fluctuations, any safe and calculated decisions made yesterday will yield significant financial benefits in the future.

Career: Making significant improvements to your business's feedback system and customer care will increase customer trust in your brand; people will appreciate your integrity, leading to the acquisition of new, significant clients. Management may further strengthen your position in the workplace, recognizing the success of your past projects.

Youth: Students will have excellent concentration tomorrow, making it easy to understand and memorize even the most difficult topics. You will spend a lot of fun and laughter with your children and partner, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. Your inclination towards yoga and meditation will increase.

Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Unlucky Number: 2

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Scorpio

Due to the Moon being in the fourth house, there could be a sudden major obstacle tomorrow in matters related to material comforts and property. Due to the eclipse of the Moon and Rahu in Aquarius tomorrow, avoid any kind of gossip (Avoid Office Gossip Alert) in the office WhatsApp group or in conversations with friends , otherwise your image could be tarnished.

Business: Planetary transits are a bit chaotic tomorrow; therefore, there is a possibility of a major omission or hidden clause when signing paperwork or legal documents, which could cause a major headache in the future. The stars are unfavorable, so any major financial risks taken tomorrow will result in direct losses. Avoid angry interactions with clients.

Career: Despite it being a holiday, you may receive an important call from your office or boss tomorrow, which could dampen your weekend mood. A cunning co-worker at work may twist something you said in the past and infuriate your superiors, damaging your image; be alert.

Caution: Artists and creatives will lack concentration and experience a creative block tomorrow; instead of starting new work, review old work. A heated atmosphere may arise in the family due to an old issue; avoid conflict by remaining silent. The planetary position is a bit challenging for social workers.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the third house, tomorrow you will be able to complete even the most difficult tasks in no time, thanks to your incredible willpower. You will not consider your work a burden, but will thoroughly enjoy it; therefore, you will not feel any physical or mental fatigue. You will also complete difficult projects in a very innovative way (Innovative Project Management) .

Business: For those working in startups, e-commerce, digital marketing, or tech ventures, tomorrow could prove to be a significant funding opportunity or an angel investor deal. The stars are completely in your favor for closing new agreements, either online or offline. Social media campaigns will attract new customers.

Career: Business cash flow will be strong and rapid tomorrow, allowing you to easily reserve funds for future expansion. A small shortcut or innovative idea you suggest at work could save the company significant time and money, making you a force to be reckoned with at the office.

Youth: Tomorrow is a day to make a splash for artists and digital content creators; your art or reel could suddenly have the chance to go viral. Tomorrow will be a very happy, fun-filled, and memorable evening with friends, loved ones, and family members.

Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 2

Capricorn

With the Moon in the second house, financial matters and investment decisions may experience some ups and downs tomorrow. With the formation of Ayushmaan Yoga, there will be no shortage of cash in the market tomorrow, ensuring smooth commodity rotation and supply chain management , providing significant business relief.

Business: For business owners, any new, safe investments made thoughtfully tomorrow will yield substantial and assured returns in the future. Your social standing will grow rapidly, and any pending commercial work will be completed easily with the help of a special friend.

Career: Tomorrow, your superiors will greatly appreciate your unique and advanced working methods, which could lead to an increase in your authority and position within the company. There will be a very balanced balance between work and personal life, which will keep stress at bay. Pending tasks will be completed.

Youth: Artists' creativity will be at its peak tomorrow; any new design, script, or idea you create will be greatly appreciated. Tomorrow will be full of romance for both love and married life; you may plan a wonderful dinner out with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Golden | Lucky Number: 9 | Unlucky Number: 7

Aquarius

The Moon will transit in your zodiac sign tomorrow, making your attractive personality reflect your incredible self-confidence. If you 've been waiting for an offer letter or official email from a major multinational company for quite some time , you may suddenly receive that good news tomorrow.

Business: Signing new agreements and contracts will significantly expand your business's scope and annual turnover tomorrow. Customers will prefer to visit your competitors, keeping your product sales high in the market. You will spend money on family needs.

Career: Work at work will proceed smoothly, systematically, and calmly tomorrow, providing mental peace. You won't face any rush or panic situations tomorrow; Sunday will be completely calm and progressive.

Youth: Students and artists will have a strong imagination tomorrow, which could lead to a major award, recognition, or praise in the industry. A surprise party or the arrival of guests will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Social workers' inner voice will remain strong, and negative thoughts will be dispelled.

Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Unlucky Number: 6

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Pisces

With the Moon in the twelfth house, you may face some difficulties saving money tomorrow due to sudden excessive expenses and luxuries. Due to the eclipse of the Moon and Rahu in Aquarius tomorrow, students may make silly mistakes in exams or projects due to overconfidence . Therefore, be sure to recheck your work.

Business: Businesspeople are advised not to finalize any major commercial deals or enter into agreements to launch new ventures tomorrow. Payment delays or market collections may necessitate a short-term loan to support daily business operations; financial constraints may disrupt plans.

Career: A co-worker's unexpected leave could suddenly bring you additional unwanted workloads tomorrow, potentially ruining all your Sunday plans. To avoid becoming a victim of office politics, avoid interfering in others' disputes tomorrow; remain completely neutral.

Caution: To maintain peace and harmony at home, you may need to make a few adjustments tomorrow and remain calm and tolerate harsh words from elders. Those involved in politics may express some sharpness or bitterness in their speech tomorrow, which could ruin already established tasks.

Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Unlucky Number: 6

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.