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English NewsReligionAstro Analysis | Why Death In Kashi Is Believed To Grant Moksha In Hinduism

Astro Analysis | Why Death In Kashi Is Believed To Grant Moksha In Hinduism

Kashi Vishwanath Temple remains central to spiritual discussions around salvation and moksha. Rooted in Hindu beliefs, the sacred city of Kashi is associated with the Taraka Mantra, which Lord Shiva is believed to recite, granting liberation from the cycle of birth.

Written By : Ankur Singh |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is in the news for its security arrangements. A PAC soldier deployed at Gate No. 4 of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple has reportedly fired a shot from his gun, injuring three people. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is known as the gateway to salvation. If you ever hear the phrase "Kashyam Maranam Mukti" during your visit to Kashi, instead of being surprised, try to understand it. It means, "Death in Kashi leads to salvation." Kashi, also known as Varanasi or Banaras, is one of the world's most ancient and vibrant cities.

Attainment Of Salvation Through Taraka Mantra 

According to the Skanda Purana, the Kashi Khanda mentions that death in Varanasi liberates a person from the cycle of birth and death. It is also considered a centuries-old city.  The city of Banaras is believed to have been created by Lord Shiva himself and rests on his trident. Death is not feared in Kashi. Whenever a Hindu dies here, they are taken to Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi for cremation.

Then it is believed that Lord Shiva himself recites the Tarak Mantra in the ears of the departed soul and after which the soul attains salvation. This mantra is believed to sever the soul's connection to the material world and grant instant salvation. According to legend, in the sacred city of Varanasi, Lord Shiva, rather than Yama, the god of death, grants salvation to the soul.

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Goddess Parvati Was The First To Receive The Knowledge Of The Taraka Mantra

This Taraka Mantra is the name of Ram, which is composed of two mantras: the eight-syllable "Om Namo Narayanaya" and the five-syllable "Namah Shivaya." According to mythological traditions, Lord Shiva first revealed the Taraka Mantra to Goddess Parvati. It is also believed that chanting the Taraka Mantra yields the same benefits as chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama. From a philosophical perspective, it reflects the core ideas of Hinduism. The Taraka Mantra symbolizes spiritual liberation from the material world under the supreme guidance of Lord Shiva.

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Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

About the author Ankur Singh

The author is Founder and CEO, Witzeal Technologies, a new-age gaming tech platform. 
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Kashi Vishwanath News Kashi Salvation Belief Kashyam Maranam Mukti Taraka Mantra Varanasi Spiritual Significance
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