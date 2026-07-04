Astro Analysis | Saturn Retrograde In Pisces To Bring Big Gains For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saturn retrogrades in Pisces on July 27, 2026.

This major astrological event will bless three zodiac signs.

Leo, Libra, and Pisces will experience career growth and wealth.

In astrology, Shani Dev is considered the giver of justice and the fruits of karma. He rewards individuals according to their actions. This is why whenever there is a change in Shani Dev's movement, its widespread impact is felt across all 12 zodiac signs and the entire nation and the world. This coming month, on July 27, 2026, Saturn will retrograde in Pisces . This retrograde motion is considered one of the biggest and most important events of this year from an astrological perspective. While Saturn's retrograde motion will cause turmoil in the lives of many zodiac signs, there are three lucky zodiac signs for whom this time will be a blessing. These individuals are likely to experience a heavy downpour of money during this time. Let's find out which are those three lucky zodiac signs.

What Is The Retrograde Motion Of Saturn? (What is Shani Vakri?)

When a planet appears to be moving backwards when viewed from Earth, it is said to be in retrograde motion. In reality, the planet does not move backwards, but rather slows down. When Saturn is retrograde, it becomes more conscious and extremely powerful, increasing its ability to yield results.

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These 3 zodiac signs will be lucky and will hit the jackpot of success.

This planetary change on July 27 is going to usher in a 'golden period' in the lives of the following three zodiac signs:

Leo — A major boost in business and freedom from debt, Saturn's retrograde motion will be extremely auspicious for Leos. This change in your eighth house will give your financial situation a new twist.

Sudden monetary gain: If your money was stuck somewhere for a long time or there was a dispute regarding ancestral property, then the decision may come in your favor during this period.

New Business: Businessmen may get a big foreign deal or a new partner, which will double their profits.

Health Benefits: Mental and physical problems that have been going on for some time will go away, due to which you will feel more energetic.

Libra — Government benefits and a new position. Saturn has always been a friendly planet for Librans . Saturn's retrograde motion is taking place in your sixth house, which is considered the house of enemies and competition.

Major career achievement: Employed individuals may receive significant responsibility or a promotion at work. Your opponents will be unable to harm you even if they try.

Government work will be completed: Those who are preparing for government jobs or whose tenders or court cases were stuck, will get great success during this period.

Family happiness: Your social standing will increase. Students may be able to secure admission to their desired higher education institution.

Pisces – Desired transfer and support from officers, Shani Dev is turning retrograde in your own zodiac sign i.e. Pisces, hence its most direct and positive effect will be seen on your personality and career.

Dominance at work: Your work will be appreciated at the office. Seniors will value your suggestions, strengthening your position.

Desired transfer: If you have been waiting for a transfer to your hometown or any desired place for a long time, then this wish of yours may be fulfilled during this time.

Future Plans: This is a great time to invest. Investments made during this period can yield impressive returns in the future.

Simple Measures To Avoid The Bad Effects Of Retrograde Saturn

If your zodiac sign isn't among these three lucky signs, there's no need to worry. You can take these steps to appease Shani Dev:

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On Saturday: Light a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening.

Donate: Donate black sesame seeds, black urad or an umbrella to a needy person on Saturday.

Chanting the mantra: Chant the mantra 'Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namah' 108 times daily.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.