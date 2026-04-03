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A recent viral clip featuring Salman Khan has ignited widespread curiosity online, with fans closely analysing a subtle yet intriguing moment. Known for his enduring popularity and massive fan following since the 1990s, the actor continues to command attention wherever he appears. However, amid heightened security concerns and ongoing threats, his public outings have become more guarded. This time, it wasn’t just his presence, but a quiet gesture, that caught everyone’s eye.

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Viral Moment Leaves Fans Wondering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video, now circulating rapidly across social media, shows Salman Khan attending the grand opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 on 31 March. He was joined at the event by Eknath Shinde, adding to the high-profile nature of the occasion.

As crowds gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor, excitement quickly escalated. Amid the buzz, Salman and Shinde officially inaugurated the sports tournament and announced a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Yet, it was a fleeting action during the event that drew the most attention—one that has since sparked intense speculation.

The Ring That Sparked Speculation

In the now-viral clip, Salman Khan can be seen discreetly taking out a ring from his pocket and slipping it onto his middle finger. The subtlety of the act has left fans intrigued, with many questioning the purpose behind it.

According to observations, the actor was wearing a Blue Sapphire (Neelam) gemstone ring—widely associated with protection and success in astrology. Alongside this, he was also seen sporting his signature turquoise bracelet, a well-known accessory gifted to him by his father, Salim Khan.

Who Should Wear Blue Sapphire?

Astrologically, Blue Sapphire is considered a powerful gemstone and is not recommended for everyone. It is typically believed to suit individuals whose Saturn (Shani) is strong and positively placed in their birth chart.

Those belonging to Capricorn or Aquarius signs are often considered compatible with this stone. It is also thought to benefit individuals seeking stability and rapid growth in their careers.

Astrological Benefits Of Blue Sapphire

Believers suggest that wearing Blue Sapphire can lead to sudden career advancements and improved financial stability. It is also associated with protection from negative energy and unforeseen mishaps.

Additionally, the gemstone is believed to enhance mental clarity and emotional balance, making it a sought-after choice among those navigating challenging phases in life.

Potential Risks If Worn Incorrectly

Despite its perceived benefits, Blue Sapphire is known for its intense and immediate effects. Wearing it without proper astrological guidance may lead to adverse outcomes.

These can include unexpected financial losses, heightened stress, strained relationships, health concerns, and disruptions in professional life. In some cases, people claim to experience its effects, positive or negative, within 24 to 48 hours.

Ongoing Challenges Add Context

Salman Khan’s recent years have reportedly been marked by both personal and professional challenges. From security threats linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to underwhelming box office performances, the actor has faced a turbulent phase.

Additionally, concerns around his father’s health have also surfaced recently, further drawing attention to his personal life. Against this backdrop, fans are now interpreting his choice of gemstone through an astrological lens, adding another layer to the ongoing conversation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]