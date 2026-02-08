The first day at a new office is not just a procedural step, it marks the beginning of a professional journey that can shape one’s future. In today’s fast-moving corporate world, switching jobs is often seen as a fresh life deal. However, according to traditional scriptures, the timing of this beginning plays a crucial role in determining long-term success.

Ancient texts suggest that starting a job at an inauspicious time can delay the rewards of hard work, create hurdles in promotions, and even lead to strained equations with seniors. This belief places strong emphasis on choosing the right muhurat for office joining.

Why Is An Auspicious Muhurat Important?

The Muhurat Chintamani clearly mentions that Dwitiya, Panchami, Dashami, Ekadashi, and Trayodashi are considered favourable tithis for beginning a new job or any major professional work. These dates are believed to support smooth progress and stability.

The text also highlights that joining on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday brings consistency and success. Similarly, starting work under nakshatras like Rohini, Hasta, Anuradha, and Revati is said to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. The Abhijit Muhurat, in particular, is regarded as universally auspicious and capable of making any beginning enduring.

Days And Timings To Avoid

Tuesday and Saturday are traditionally considered unsuitable for job entry, as beginnings on these days are believed to invite workplace conflicts and repeated obstacles. Likewise, tithis such as Ashtami, Chaturdashi, and Amavasya are associated with stress and professional instability.

Scriptures also advise avoiding Rahu Kaal and Yamagand, as entering a workplace during these periods is said to burden the start with unnecessary challenges.

Special Signal For Corporate Professionals

Astrological observations suggest that professionals who join on Mondays and Thursdays often receive support from their bosses and experience timely promotions. Those who begin work on Wednesdays or Fridays tend to excel in teamwork, communication, and networking.

On the other hand, people who join on unfavourable days are often seen struggling for recognition despite years of effort and remain entangled in one issue or another.

Remedies To Ensure Career Growth

To make the first day auspicious, wearing yellow or blue attire is considered beneficial. Chanting "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" before entering the office is believed to remove obstacles. Carrying a new pen or diary symbolises a positive and fresh beginning.

In the corporate sector, success may appear to be driven solely by skills and hard work, but scriptures emphasise the power of the right beginning. When the day, nakshatra, and muhurat align favourably, the journey towards career milestones is believed to become smoother and more rewarding.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]