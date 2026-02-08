Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis: Before You Join That New Office, Know The Astrological Rules For Career Success

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Before You Join That New Office, Know The Astrological Rules For Career Success

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Is your office joining date important? Scriptures reveal how the right muhurat can influence career growth, promotions, and workplace harmony.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 05:28 PM (IST)

The first day at a new office is not just a procedural step, it marks the beginning of a professional journey that can shape one’s future. In today’s fast-moving corporate world, switching jobs is often seen as a fresh life deal. However, according to traditional scriptures, the timing of this beginning plays a crucial role in determining long-term success.

Ancient texts suggest that starting a job at an inauspicious time can delay the rewards of hard work, create hurdles in promotions, and even lead to strained equations with seniors. This belief places strong emphasis on choosing the right muhurat for office joining.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Astro Analysis: Mercury–Saturn Conjunction In Aquarius Signals Digital Disruption Worldwide

Why Is An Auspicious Muhurat Important?

The Muhurat Chintamani clearly mentions that Dwitiya, Panchami, Dashami, Ekadashi, and Trayodashi are considered favourable tithis for beginning a new job or any major professional work. These dates are believed to support smooth progress and stability.

The text also highlights that joining on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday brings consistency and success. Similarly, starting work under nakshatras like Rohini, Hasta, Anuradha, and Revati is said to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. The Abhijit Muhurat, in particular, is regarded as universally auspicious and capable of making any beginning enduring.

Days And Timings To Avoid

Tuesday and Saturday are traditionally considered unsuitable for job entry, as beginnings on these days are believed to invite workplace conflicts and repeated obstacles. Likewise, tithis such as Ashtami, Chaturdashi, and Amavasya are associated with stress and professional instability.

Scriptures also advise avoiding Rahu Kaal and Yamagand, as entering a workplace during these periods is said to burden the start with unnecessary challenges.

Special Signal For Corporate Professionals

Astrological observations suggest that professionals who join on Mondays and Thursdays often receive support from their bosses and experience timely promotions. Those who begin work on Wednesdays or Fridays tend to excel in teamwork, communication, and networking.

On the other hand, people who join on unfavourable days are often seen struggling for recognition despite years of effort and remain entangled in one issue or another.

Remedies To Ensure Career Growth

To make the first day auspicious, wearing yellow or blue attire is considered beneficial. Chanting "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" before entering the office is believed to remove obstacles. Carrying a new pen or diary symbolises a positive and fresh beginning.

In the corporate sector, success may appear to be driven solely by skills and hard work, but scriptures emphasise the power of the right beginning. When the day, nakshatra, and muhurat align favourably, the journey towards career milestones is believed to become smoother and more rewarding.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Astro Analysis Office Joining Muhurat Career Astrology Auspicious Time For Job Astrology And Career Success
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
News
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Cities
'She’s From Congress': Raut’s Big Claim As BJP Picks Ritu Tawde For BMC Mayor
'She’s From Congress': Raut’s Big Claim As BJP Picks Ritu Tawde For BMC Mayor
Cities
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget