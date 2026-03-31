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April 2026 should not be seen as an ordinary period, as planetary movements are indicating a crucial 'trigger window' where even small decisions could lead to major consequences. According to Mundane Astrology, the combined impact of current transits on the national charts of Israel (1948), Iran (1979), and Donald Trump is creating an unstable yet decisive global environment.

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Aggression Zone Between April 18–26

Astrological observations suggest that between April 18 and 26, the influence of Mars and Rahu may create an 'aggression zone.' Historically, such alignments have been associated with sudden escalations, miscalculations, and unexpected developments. Even a limited military action during this phase could rapidly spiral into a larger conflict.

Saturn's position in Pisces further complicates the situation. While it slows outcomes, it intensifies pressure, indicating that events may unfold quickly, but resolutions could take longer. This combination makes April one of the most sensitive and potentially dangerous phases of the ongoing tensions.

Why Iran May Not Back Down

A key question remains whether Iran will yield under pressure. Astrological indicators suggest otherwise. Iran's chart is currently influenced strongly by Saturn, which represents patience, endurance, and long-term strategy.

Rather than engaging in direct confrontation, this influence points toward indirect tactics, including proxy strategies and psychological pressure. While Mars reflects aggression on Israel's side, Saturn provides Iran with resilience, suggesting that it may prolong the conflict instead of seeking a quick resolution.

This dynamic shifts the nature of the conflict, from one driven by power to one shaped by endurance and strategic timing.

Challenges For Israel And The US?

Israel's strength has traditionally been its swift and decisive military approach. However, the current Mars-Rahu combination, often referred to as 'Angarak Yoga', can increase impulsiveness and the risk of misjudgments.

Historically, such planetary alignments have sometimes turned overconfidence into strategic errors. This raises the possibility that rapid actions could face unexpected resistance.

The role of the United States remains crucial, with Donald Trump's astrological chart adding another layer of complexity. The influence of Mars and Rahu suggests a tendency toward bold and aggressive decisions, while Saturn's pressure could introduce instability or sudden strategic shifts.

Similar patterns were observed during the Yom Kippur War and the subsequent global oil crisis, where military conflict coincided with economic shocks. Classical texts also associate Mars-Saturn interactions with war and financial instability, hinting that current tensions could impact not just geopolitics but global markets as well.

When Could The Conflict Ease?

While the astrological outlook does not indicate an immediate end to the conflict, it does suggest a gradual reduction in intensity. From mid-May 2026, planetary positions begin to shift, Mars weakens, Rahu's influence stabilizes, and Saturn moves toward a more balanced phase.

This period could open the door for diplomatic efforts and dialogue. By around mid-June 2026, the situation may transition from an 'active war phase' to a more controlled conflict, with fewer large-scale attacks but continued underlying tension.

Global Impact Beyond The Battlefield

The implications of this situation extend far beyond the immediate conflict zone. Rising oil prices, global market volatility, and increased political polarization are all potential outcomes.

In particular, any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could have widespread economic consequences, affecting fuel prices and financial markets worldwide, including in India.

A War Of Endurance, Not Immediate Victory

The broader astrological interpretation suggests that this conflict is not about swift victories but about endurance. The side that sustains itself over time may ultimately gain the upper hand.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]