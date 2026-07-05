Astro Analysis | Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Why Auspicious Ceremonies Stop After July 12

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Auspicious events like marriages pause from July 12th.

Marriages resume November 22nd; specific dates available then.

Upanayana ceremonies postponed until February 9th next year.

If you're planning to play the Shehnai in your home or perform the Upanayana (Janeu) ceremony for your children this year, this news is extremely important for you. According to Kashi's astrological calculations, after July 12th, all auspicious events like marriage and the Upanayana ceremony will be paused for a long time. After this, people will have to wait for months for an auspicious time.

You Will Have To Wait For 4 Months For Marriage

In fact, according to Hindu scriptures, July 12th is Devshayani Ekadashi, after which Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, will enter into yogic sleep for four months. This marks the beginning of Chaturmas. During this period, no auspicious or auspicious work is performed due to the setting of Jupiter and Venus.

According to Prof. Nagendra Pandey, former president of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and a renowned scholar of Kashi's traditions, there are no auspicious wedding dates available for a long time after July 12th. Therefore, the sound of clarinets will be heard again only after Devuthani Ekadashi. Marriageable boys and girls and their families will now have to wait until November 22. However, the good news is that from November 22nd until July 7th of next year, a total of 63 auspicious dates will be available for weddings.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Sawan 2026 Begins July 30: Know Somvar Dates, Vrat Rules And Benefits

Auspicious dates for marriage this year (November and December):

November: 22, 25, 26, and 30.

December: 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 14.

Auspicious Time For Upanayana Ceremony Is Directly Next Year

While auspicious times for marriage are still available four months later in November, parents will have to wait until next year for their children's Upanayana (Janeu) ceremony. According to astrological calculations, there are no auspicious times for the Upanayana ceremony after July 12th this entire year. The auspicious time for the Upanayana ceremony will begin next year on February 9th. After this, there will be a continuous stream of good and auspicious times in March, April, May, and July.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Saturn Retrograde In Pisces To Bring Big Gains For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Why Do Auspicious Functions Stop During Chaturmas?

According to Vedic beliefs, Lord Vishnu sleeps in the Kshir Sagar (the ocean of milk) for four months (Chaturmas), from Devshayani Ekadashi to Devuthani Ekadashi. During this period, cosmic energy and the influence of auspicious planets (such as Jupiter and Venus) diminish. In Sanatan Dharma, Jupiter is considered a factor of knowledge and children, and Venus is considered a factor of marital happiness. Due to the setting or inauspicious position of these two planets, auspicious events performed during this period do not yield their full results.

In such a situation, if you are also going to organize a big auspicious event, then according to astrological calculations, it would be wise to reschedule your dates for November or next year.



Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.