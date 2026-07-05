Astro Analysis | Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Why Auspicious Ceremonies Stop After July 12

Auspicious events like marriage and Upanayana ceremonies will be paused after July 12th this year. This is due to Devshayani Ekadashi, which marks the beginning of Chaturmas.
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With Devshayani Ekadashi on July 12, Chaturmas begins, bringing a pause to Hindu auspicious ceremonies. Weddings will resume from November 22, while Upanayana (Janeu) ceremonies will have to wait until February 2027, according to traditional astrological calculations.
- Auspicious events like marriages pause from July 12th.
- Marriages resume November 22nd; specific dates available then.
- Upanayana ceremonies postponed until February 9th next year.
If you're planning to play the Shehnai in your home or perform the Upanayana (Janeu) ceremony for your children this year, this news is extremely important for you. According to Kashi's astrological calculations, after July 12th, all auspicious events like marriage and the Upanayana ceremony will be paused for a long time. After this, people will have to wait for months for an auspicious time.
You Will Have To Wait For 4 Months For Marriage
In fact, according to Hindu scriptures, July 12th is Devshayani Ekadashi, after which Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, will enter into yogic sleep for four months. This marks the beginning of Chaturmas. During this period, no auspicious or auspicious work is performed due to the setting of Jupiter and Venus.
According to Prof. Nagendra Pandey, former president of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and a renowned scholar of Kashi's traditions, there are no auspicious wedding dates available for a long time after July 12th. Therefore, the sound of clarinets will be heard again only after Devuthani Ekadashi. Marriageable boys and girls and their families will now have to wait until November 22. However, the good news is that from November 22nd until July 7th of next year, a total of 63 auspicious dates will be available for weddings.
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Auspicious dates for marriage this year (November and December):
- November: 22, 25, 26, and 30.
- December: 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 14.
Auspicious Time For Upanayana Ceremony Is Directly Next Year
While auspicious times for marriage are still available four months later in November, parents will have to wait until next year for their children's Upanayana (Janeu) ceremony. According to astrological calculations, there are no auspicious times for the Upanayana ceremony after July 12th this entire year. The auspicious time for the Upanayana ceremony will begin next year on February 9th. After this, there will be a continuous stream of good and auspicious times in March, April, May, and July.
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Why Do Auspicious Functions Stop During Chaturmas?
According to Vedic beliefs, Lord Vishnu sleeps in the Kshir Sagar (the ocean of milk) for four months (Chaturmas), from Devshayani Ekadashi to Devuthani Ekadashi. During this period, cosmic energy and the influence of auspicious planets (such as Jupiter and Venus) diminish. In Sanatan Dharma, Jupiter is considered a factor of knowledge and children, and Venus is considered a factor of marital happiness. Due to the setting or inauspicious position of these two planets, auspicious events performed during this period do not yield their full results.
In such a situation, if you are also going to organize a big auspicious event, then according to astrological calculations, it would be wise to reschedule your dates for November or next year.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will auspicious events like marriage and the Upanayana ceremony be paused?
Why are auspicious functions generally stopped during Chaturmas?
During Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu enters yogic sleep, which causes cosmic energy and the influence of auspicious planets like Jupiter and Venus to diminish. Auspicious events performed then may not yield full results.
When do auspicious wedding dates resume after July 12th?
Auspicious wedding dates will resume from November 22nd this year, continuing until July 7th of next year. A total of 63 auspicious dates will be available during this period.
When is the next auspicious time for the Upanayana ceremony?
There are no auspicious times for the Upanayana ceremony after July 12th this entire year. The next auspicious time for the ceremony will begin on February 9th of next year.