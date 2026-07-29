Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Purnima, July 29, 2026, honors sage Ved Vyas.

Gurus are vital for self-realization; deities also sought guidance.

Rituals involve bathing, sun offerings, guru worship, and resolution.

Charity includes donating grains, clothes, serving cows, and temples.

In Sanatan Dharma, the guru is given a higher status than even God. The full moon day of the month of Ashadha is celebrated as 'Guru Purnima' or 'Vyasa Purnima'. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 29, 2026. According to Nitika Sharma, Director and Astrologer, Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solution, Ajmer, Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day, who edited the Vedas and composed great texts like Mahabharata.

Guru Purnima 2026: Auspicious Date And Time

According to the Vedic calendar, the timings of the Purnima Tithi this year are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Starts: July 28, 2026, from 06:18 PM.

Purnima Tithi Ends: 29 July 2026, till 08:05 PM.

Based on the Udaya Tithi, the festival of Guru Purnima will be celebrated on 29 July 2026 only.

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Importance Of Guru: Why Is Vyas Purnima celebrated?

In Hindu scriptures, the guru is considered equivalent to Brahma. Astrologer Nitika Sharma explains that Lord Rama received knowledge from sages Vashistha and Vishwamitra, while Lord Krishna received knowledge from sage Sandipani. Even Hanuman sought the Sun God as his guide, and Lord Dattatreya sought 24 gurus as his guides. This festival reminds us that without a guru, the path to self-realisation and God-realisation is difficult.

Guru Purnima Puja Rituals

On Guru Purnima, disciples express gratitude to their gurus. You can worship by following these steps:

Morning Bath: Wake up early in the morning and take bath in a holy river or at home.

Arghya to Sun God: After offering water to the Sun, worship in the temple at home.

Guru Worship: Visit your guru's home or remember him. Sit him on a high seat and apply a tilak (a mark of the head) with garlands, flowers, kumkum (vermilion), and rice grains.

Offerings: Offer sweets, fruits, and flowers to your Guru. Offer gifts or Dakshina (gifts) according to your faith and ability.

Resolution: Read the texts of Maharishi Ved Vyas and take a resolution to implement the teachings of the Guru in your life.

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Do These Special Donations And Charitable Works On This Day

According to astrologer Nitika Sharma, charity holds special significance on Ashadha Purnima. You can do the following on this day:

Help The Needy: Donate grains, clothes, umbrellas, blankets, shoes and religious texts.

Cow Service: Donate money to a cow shelter or feed green grass to cows.

Temple Service: Donate worship materials to any temple.

Shiva Worship: Offer water and milk to the Shivalinga. Apply sandalwood paste while chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya."

Hanuman Worship: Light a lamp in front of Hanuman ji and recite Sundarkand or Hanuman Chalisa.

Shri Krishna Puja: Offer butter and sugar candy along with Tulsi leaves to Lord Shri Krishna.

It is believed that Guru Purnima marks the beginning of the rainy season. This day is not only about paying respect to personal gurus, but also about dispelling the ignorance within and awakening the light of knowledge.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

