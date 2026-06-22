Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ambubachi Mela, June 22-26, celebrates goddess's annual menstruation.

Sanctum closes June 23-25; darshan resumes sunrise June 26.

Lakhs of pilgrims expected; authorities arranged security, facilities.

The Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati begins the night of 22 June and runs through the morning of 26 June 2026, drawing lakhs of pilgrims, sadhus and Tantric practitioners. The sanctum closes for three days, 23–25 June, when devotees believe Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her annual menstrual cycle; darshan resumes at sunrise on 26 June after purification rites. Authorities have readied security, sanitation, healthcare and crowd-management measures. This guide explains the festival’s schedule, rituals, darshan and VIP pass details, travel options, nearby places to visit during the closed days, practical tips for monsoon conditions, and suggested itineraries for a smooth visit.

What Is Ambubachi Mela?

Ambubachi Mela is an annual fertility festival at Kamakhya Temple that venerates the goddess’s yearly menstrual period. It’s a major centre for Tantric practice and draws large numbers of pilgrims who believe the goddess’s creative energy is at its peak during these days. The event is sometimes called the “Mahakumbh of the East” because of its scale and spiritual significance.

Exact dates and ritual schedule

Festival window: Night of 22 June – morning of 26 June 2026.

Pravritti (closure): Begins night of 22 June; sanctum sealed and covered with red cloth.

Closed period: 23–25 June - no darshan or regular rituals inside the sanctum.

Nivritti (reopening): Sunrise on 26 June after purification and Nivritti ceremonies; Angodak and Angabastra distributed.

Why Does The Temple Close

Devotees believe the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during the closed days; the sanctum is sealed and routine worship pauses as part of tradition. After three days, priests perform cleansing rites before allowing public darshan and distributing sacred prasad items believed to carry the goddess’s blessing.

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Rituals And Prasad Explained





Sanctum covering: The natural rock cleft (symbol of the goddess) is draped in red cloth and sealed.

Three-day observance: Inside, the remains remain closed; outside the complex, the complex fills with sadhus, Tantric practitioners and pilgrims.

Reopening rites: Priests conduct purification; devotees receive Angodak (holy water) and Angabastra (pieces of the red cloth), both seen as powerful blessings for fertility and protection. Darshan Timings And VIP Pass



Normal temple hours: Typically 5:30 AM–1:00 PM and 2:30 PM–5:30 PM; suspended during 23–25 June.

Normal temple hours: Typically 5:30 AM–1:00 PM and 2:30 PM–5:30 PM; suspended during 23–25 June. Reopening day (26 June): Expect the largest crowds; arrive early.

Special/VIP darshan: Approx. ₹501 per person (official portal). Cuts wait time significantly; book online via the Assam government portal and carry ID and e-ticket.

Crowd, Security And Administration

The Assam government, district administration and temple authorities have arranged security, accommodation, sanitation, healthcare and crowd control to manage the large influx. Expect additional access routes and traffic diversions; follow police directions and volunteer instructions.

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How To Reach Kamakhya Temple

By air: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) — about 20 km (45–60 min).

By train: Kamakhya Junction (~6.8 km) or Guwahati Railway Station (~8.3 km).

By road: Taxis, autos and shared jeeps run up Nilachal Hill; expect diversions during the mela.



Practical note: The temple sits atop Nilachal Hill, roughly 8 km from the city centre.

Where To Stay And Booking Advice

Book hotels or homestays well in advance; accommodation fills fast during the mela. Stay slightly outside the temple lanes for easier parking and quieter surroundings. Properties with private kitchens help if you follow festival dietary customs.

Practical Tips For Visitors



Clothing and comfort: Wear light cotton clothing; dress modestly. Footwear is removed near the sanctum. Carry a cloth bag.

Weather and health: Late June is monsoon season, carry an umbrella or raincoat, a refillable water bottle and ORS. Older people and young children should avoid the reopening-day crush.

Cash and payments: Keep small change; UPI works widely, but not everywhere.

Photography: Sanctuary photography is prohibited; respect temple rules and the privacy of sadhus and practitioners.

Places To Visit During The Closed Days (23–25 June)



Mananda Temple (Peacock Island): Short ferry ride on the Brahmaputra; good for morning visits.

Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden: Close to Kamakhya; family-friendly.

Navagraha Temple: Hilltop “Nine Planets” temple with city views.

Basistha Ashram: Forested hermitage with streams and a calm atmosphere.

Assam State Museum: Indoor option for rainy afternoons.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: One-horned rhino safaris (check monsoon operations).

Brahmaputra river cruise: Sunset cruises with cultural performances—book ahead.

Bhubaneswari Temple: A nearby hilltop with panoramic views of the city and river.

Suggested Itineraries



1-day (focus on darshan): Arrive night of 25 June, reach temple base before dawn on 26 June, use VIP pass if possible, have darshan and collect prasad; evening river cruise.

2-day: Day 1 (25 June) experience the mela atmosphere and nearby attractions; Day 2 (26 June) early darshan and relaxed evening.

3–4 days: Add Pobitora or extended local sightseeing across the closed days, keeping 26 June for darshan.

Ambubachi Mela offers a rare public celebration of fertility and the divine feminine at Kamakhya Temple; whether you go for darshan on 26 June or to witness the fair and Tantric traditions over the closed days, plan for travel, accommodation and monsoon conditions to make the visit safe and meaningful.