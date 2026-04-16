Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration opens April 15 for 57 days.

Mandatory registration, health certificates, and RFID cards required.

Pilgrims choose between longer Pahalgam or shorter Baltal routes.

Online and offline registration available; strict age and health limits.

Registration for the sacred Amarnath Yatra 2026, one of India’s most significant religious pilgrimages, commenced on April 15. This year, the yatra will span 57 days, beginning on July 3 and concluding on August 28.

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has issued several key guidelines and made enhanced arrangements. On the very first day of registration, long queues were reported outside banks across the country.

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Registration Mandatory For All Pilgrims

Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake this difficult Himalayan journey to seek blessings of Lord Shiv. Authorities have made registration strictly mandatory this year, with tighter safety and health protocols in place.

Two traditional routes have been designated for the yatra. The first is the 48-kilometre Nunwan–Pahalgam route, which passes through Pahalgam. Although longer, it features a gradual ascent and is considered relatively safer and more traditional.

The second is the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route. While it allows pilgrims to complete the journey in less time, it is more physically demanding and involves higher risk due to steep climbs.

Online And Offline Registration Options Available

Pilgrims can register online through the official website and mobile app of the Shrine Board. Offline registration is also available at over 550 bank branches nationwide, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

A Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) is mandatory for participation. The certificate must be issued by an authorised doctor on or after April 8, 2026. Authorities emphasised that this requirement is crucial given the health risks associated with high-altitude travel.

Additionally, RFID cards have been made mandatory for all pilgrims to enable real-time tracking and ensure their safety throughout the journey.

Key Guidelines For Pilgrims

Registration fee: ₹150 per person

Age limit: 13 to 70 years

Women more than six weeks pregnant are not permitted

Mandatory documents: Original photo ID and medical certificate

Authorities have clarified that registration will be allowed only up to seven days before the date of the journey. No pilgrim will be permitted to undertake the yatra without valid registration.

Enhanced Security And Medical Arrangements

Security agencies, including Jammu & Kashmir Police and other forces, will be deployed along the route. Medical teams, rescue units, and help centres will be stationed at various points to handle emergencies promptly.

Preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2026 are in full swing. While efforts are being made to enhance pilgrim convenience, strict adherence to safety and health measures remains a top priority. Devotees are advised to complete their registration on time and follow all guidelines for a safe and organized pilgrimage.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]