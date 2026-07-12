Datia is widely known as
5 Sacred Temples In Madhya Pradesh's Datia Where Devotees Believe Wishes Come True
Known as "Laghu Vrindavan", Datia in Madhya Pradesh is home to several revered temples, including Peetambara Peeth, Sonagiri Jain Temples, and Unao Sun Temple.
- Datia,
- Peetambara Peeth, Sonagiri Jain temples attract diverse devotees.
- Ratangarh, Vankhandeshwar, Unao Sun temples hold deep beliefs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Datia referred to as
What is unique about Shree Peetambara Peeth?
Shree Peetambara Peeth is unique as it is the only temple in India where regular worship of Dhumavati Mata is performed. It was established in 1935 and is also dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi.
What is Sonagiri's significance for the Jain community?
Sonagiri is a highly important pilgrimage site for the Digambara Jain community, located about 15 km from Datia. It houses over 100 white marble temples, and many Jain saints are believed to have attained nirvana there.
What special belief is associated with the Unao Balaji Sun Temple?
The Unao Balaji Sun Temple has a sacred pond with healing properties, especially for skin ailments. Devotees often visit on Sundays to offer prayers and take a ritual dip in its holy water.