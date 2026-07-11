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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Pitru Dosh And Kaal Sarp Dosh In Kundli? Chant These Powerful Shiva Mantras

Astro Analysis | Pitru Dosh And Kaal Sarp Dosh In Kundli? Chant These Powerful Shiva Mantras

Troubled by Kaal Sarp Dosh or Pitra Dosh? Discover powerful Lord Shiva mantras, the correct puja method, and simple remedies believed to reduce their effects and help overcome life's obstacles.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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  • Home remedies, specific mantra chanting rules ensure effectiveness.

Pitru Dosha and Kaal Sarp Dosha present in a horoscope bring constant struggle, obstacles in work, and mental unrest in a person's life. Since Lord Shiva is the destroyer of time (Mahakaal) and has adorned snakes around his neck, his worship completely pacifies both of these major defects. Let us know the special mantras of Lord Shiva and their authentic chanting method to remove these defects.

Mantra And Method For The Removal Of Kalsarpa Dosha

To remove this defect caused by Rahu and Ketu, sadhana done on the day of Nagpanchami, Monday or Amavasya gives immediate results.

Special Mantra:

Om Navkulaya Vidmahe Vishdantay Dhimahi Tanno Sarpah Prachodayat
(This snake is Gayatri Mantra)

Second effective mantra:
Om Namah Shivay Rahave Ketve Namah

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Method of worship:

Materials: A pair of copper or silver snakes, a copper pot and sandalwood.

Method:

  • After taking bath in the morning, wear clean clothes and go to Shiva temple.
  • Offer a pair of copper or silver snakes on Shivling.
  • While pouring a thin stream of water on the Shivalinga, chant the above mentioned Sarpa Gayatri Mantra 108 times (1 rosary) .
  • After the puja is over, flow the pair of snake and serpent in flowing water or donate it to the temple priest.

Kalsarpa Dosha, Its Main Symptoms And Identification 

This defect is formed when all the planets fall between Rahu and Ketu. Identify it without a horoscope by these signs:

  • Dream Indications: Repeatedly seeing snakes in dreams, having scary dreams of snake bites or falling from a height.
  • Career obstacles: Promotions are not being held up despite hard work, sudden major losses in business, or repeated job losses.
  • Mental stress: Unexplained fear, anxiety and confusion persist in the mind without any reason.
  • Family discord: Unnecessary delay in marriage or persistent serious disagreements with the spouse after marriage.

Mantra And Method For The Removal Of Ancestral Defects

When the souls of family ancestors are not at peace, Pitru Dosh appears in the horoscope. To address this, the combined worship of the "Rudra" form of Mahadev and the ancestral deities is performed.

Special Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudraah Prachodayat
(This is the Shiva Gayatri Mantra, which grants salvation to the ancestors)

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra:
Om Trimbakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam. Urvarukamiv Bandhananmrityormukshiya Mamritat

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Chanting And Worship Method:

Time: Chanting mantras for Pitru Dosh is always considered best during the afternoon (Kutup Muhurta) or evening (Pradosh Kaal).

Method:

  • Sit on a mat in the south facing part of the house or in a Shiva temple.
  • Keep a vessel of water in front of you, in which some black sesame seeds and Ganga water are mixed.
  • Chant 1, 3 or 5 rounds of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra or Shiva Gayatri Mantra while meditating on the Rudra form of Lord Shiva .
  • After completion of chanting, offer the water from that vessel at the root of a Peepal tree, because Peepal is considered to be the abode of ancestors.

5 Free And Easy Remedies To Pacify Pitru Dosha At home

According to the scriptures, ancestors are not hungry for wealth, but for devotion and emotion. You can appease them at home without any significant expense:

  • Lamp in the South Direction: Every evening, light a mustard oil lamp in the south direction of the house (direction of ancestors), facing south.
  • Kitchen remedy: Light a small ghee lamp every evening near the drinking water place (pot or filter) in the kitchen and keep that place clean.
  • Tarpan with black sesame seeds: Every morning, fill a copper pot with water, add some black sesame seeds in it and offer it in a pot or on the ground while facing south.
  • Panchbali Bhog: While preparing food on Amavasya or daily, take out small pieces from the first roti and feed them to cow, dog, crow, birds and ants.
  • Respect the elders: Touch the feet of living elders and parents daily. Showing respect to them automatically alleviates ancestral curses.

It Is Mandatory To Follow These Rules While Chanting Mantras. 

According to religious rules, the success of any spiritual practice depends on its purity:

  • Rudraksha beads: For concentration, chant any mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva using only Rudraksha beads. While chanting, cover the beads with a cloth (use a Gomukhi).
  • Choosing the right direction: To alleviate Kalsarpa Dosha, you should face east or north . South or east are best for pacifying Pitru Dosha .
  • Satvikta and Purity: On the day you perform this special chant, remain completely Satvik. Avoid meat, alcohol, onions, and garlic.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there simple home remedies to pacify Pitru Dosha?

Simple home remedies include lighting a mustard oil lamp in the south and offering water with black sesame seeds facing south daily. Showing respect to elders and offering Panchbali Bhog also helps.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shiv Puja Lord Shiva Mantras Kaal Sarp Dosh Pitra Dosh
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