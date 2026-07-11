Aries​

Today, business will be full of profit and luck. Old endeavors will be successful, and new business contacts will bring benefits.

Young people will overcome their difficulties and fulfill their responsibilities well.

Taurus

Today, there are chances of monetary gains and the return of any money that was held back. Experience at work will benefit you and you will receive the support of colleagues.

You will spend quality time with friends and relatives, and travel is also possible.

Gemini

Avoid haste at work today; only patient decisions will yield benefits. Be wary of hidden enemies.

Take care of your health, and a reunion with an old friend is possible.

Cancer

Today, new projects and partnerships are likely to be successful. New plans may receive approval from your superiors.

Take care of your diet and you will receive full support from your teachers.

Leo

Today, you will receive support from your superiors at work, and pending tasks will be completed. Avoid taking significant risks with investments.

You will receive support from your family and the opportunity to participate in a religious event.

Virgo

Today, there are signs of great success in career and business, especially those involved in import-export. Officials will be impressed by your work.

Pay attention to home decorations and avoid family disputes.

Libra​

Today, your energy and confidence will increase, and pending tasks will be completed. There are chances of profit in matters related to property and investments.

Spend quality time with your family and take care of your parents' health.

Scorpio

Today, courage and patience will bring success in business. There are signs that unfulfilled business desires will be fulfilled.

Family support will be available, and you may receive good news related to a religious trip or your career.

Sagittarius

Today, your career and social standing will increase. Your impressive speech will bring new clients and financial gains.

You will receive good news from your family, boosting your confidence.

Capricorn

Today, you may receive new responsibilities at work, and old investments will yield good profits. Success is likely in foreign affairs.

Avoid unnecessary expenses and enjoy your favorite meal in the evening.

Aquarius

Exercise extreme caution in legal and financial matters today. Make investments and major decisions wisely.

Those involved in foreign companies or remote jobs will benefit, but take care of your health.

Pisces

Today, a pending business deal will be completed, and there will be opportunities for career advancement. You will receive full support from your colleagues.

Be cautious in financial transactions, and you may fulfill a long-cherished wish.

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