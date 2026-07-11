Today, after worshipping Lord Vishnu, it is recommended to drink water mixed with Tulsi.
Astro Analysis | Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Three Auspicious Coincidences Today, Check Puja Timings And Full Panchang
Panchang, July 11, 2026: Today marks Ashadha Krishna Dwadashi and Saturday. Check the Abhijit Muhurat, Rahukaal, Moon's transit, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and effective remedies for the day
- Daily horoscopes provide varied guidance for all zodiac signs today.
Today is Saturday, the Dwadashi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. The Yogini Ekadashi fast will be broken between 1:50 pm and 4:36 pm. Worship Lord Vishnu on this day and then drink water mixed with Tulsi. Today, during your worship of Shani Dev, light a mustard oil lamp and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. It is believed that this provides relief from the inauspicious effects of Saturn's Sade Sati and Dhaiyya.
Panchang Of July 11, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 11 July 2026)
- Date - Ekadashi (July 11, 2026, 8:16 am - July 12, 2026, 2:04 am)
- Day- Saturday
- Constellation- Krittika
- Yoga- Gand, Sarvartha Siddhi, Amrit Siddhi and Tripushkar
- Sunrise – 5:54 am
- Sunset - 07:13 pm
- Moonrise - 1.53 pm
- Moonset - 4:21 pm
- Moon sign- Taurus
Chaughadiya Puja Muhurta
- Morning Choghadiya - 7:15 am - 8:59 am
- Evening Chaughadiya - 7:22 pm - 8:38 pm
Rahukaal and inauspicious time (Rahu kaal)
- Rahukaal - 8:49 am - 10:43 am
- Yamaganda period - 2:10 pm - 3:54 pm
- Gulika period - 5:31 am to 7:15 am
Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 11 July 2026)
- Sun- Gemini
- Moon - Taurus
- Mars-Taurus
- Mercury- Cancer
- Jupiter- Gemini
- Venus- Gemini
- Saturn- Pisces
- Rahu- Aquarius
- Ketu-Leo
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Horoscope for July 11, 2026
This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.
Today's Lucky Color
Yellow, Blue, Black
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.