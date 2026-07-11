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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Three Auspicious Coincidences Today, Check Puja Timings And Full Panchang

Astro Analysis | Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Three Auspicious Coincidences Today, Check Puja Timings And Full Panchang

Panchang, July 11, 2026: Today marks Ashadha Krishna Dwadashi and Saturday. Check the Abhijit Muhurat, Rahukaal, Moon's transit, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and effective remedies for the day

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daily horoscopes provide varied guidance for all zodiac signs today.

Today is Saturday, the Dwadashi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. The Yogini Ekadashi fast will be broken between 1:50 pm and 4:36 pm. Worship Lord Vishnu on this day and then drink water mixed with Tulsi. Today, during your worship of Shani Dev, light a mustard oil lamp and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. It is believed that this provides relief from the inauspicious effects of Saturn's Sade Sati and Dhaiyya. 

Panchang Of July 11, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 11 July 2026)

  • Date - Ekadashi (July 11, 2026, 8:16 am - July 12, 2026, 2:04 am)
  • Day- Saturday
  • Constellation- Krittika
  • Yoga- Gand, Sarvartha Siddhi, Amrit Siddhi and Tripushkar
  • Sunrise – 5:54 am
  • Sunset - 07:13 pm
  • Moonrise - 1.53 pm
  • Moonset - 4:21 pm
  • Moon sign- Taurus

Chaughadiya Puja Muhurta

  • Morning Choghadiya -   7:15 am - 8:59 am
  • Evening Chaughadiya - 7:22 pm - 8:38 pm

Rahukaal and inauspicious time (Rahu kaal)

  • Rahukaal - 8:49 am - 10:43 am
  • Yamaganda period -   2:10 pm - 3:54 pm
  • Gulika period - 5:31 am to 7:15 am

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 11 July 2026)

  • Sun- Gemini
  • Moon - Taurus
  • Mars-Taurus
  • Mercury- Cancer
  • Jupiter- Gemini
  • Venus- Gemini
  • Saturn- Pisces
  • Rahu- Aquarius
  • Ketu-Leo

ALSO READ | When Is Ashadha Amavasya 2026? Check For The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings, And Puja Vidhi For Somvati-Bhaumvati Amavasya

Horoscope for July 11, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries​

Today, business will be full of profit and luck. Old endeavors will be successful, and new business contacts will bring benefits.
Young people will overcome their difficulties and fulfill their responsibilities well.

Taurus

Today, there are chances of monetary gains and the return of any money that was held back. Experience at work will benefit you and you will receive the support of colleagues.
You will spend quality time with friends and relatives, and travel is also possible.

Gemini

Avoid haste at work today; only patient decisions will yield benefits. Be wary of hidden enemies.
Take care of your health, and a reunion with an old friend is possible.

Cancer

Today, new projects and partnerships are likely to be successful. New plans may receive approval from your superiors.
Take care of your diet and you will receive full support from your teachers.

Leo

Today, you will receive support from your superiors at work, and pending tasks will be completed. Avoid taking significant risks with investments.
You will receive support from your family and the opportunity to participate in a religious event.

Virgo

Today, there are signs of great success in career and business, especially those involved in import-export. Officials will be impressed by your work.
Pay attention to home decorations and avoid family disputes.

Libra​

Today, your energy and confidence will increase, and pending tasks will be completed. There are chances of profit in matters related to property and investments.
Spend quality time with your family and take care of your parents' health.

Scorpio

Today, courage and patience will bring success in business. There are signs that unfulfilled business desires will be fulfilled.
Family support will be available, and you may receive good news related to a religious trip or your career.

Sagittarius

Today, your career and social standing will increase. Your impressive speech will bring new clients and financial gains.
You will receive good news from your family, boosting your confidence.

Capricorn

Today, you may receive new responsibilities at work, and old investments will yield good profits. Success is likely in foreign affairs.
Avoid unnecessary expenses and enjoy your favorite meal in the evening.

Aquarius

Exercise extreme caution in legal and financial matters today. Make investments and major decisions wisely.
Those involved in foreign companies or remote jobs will benefit, but take care of your health.

Pisces

Today, a pending business deal will be completed, and there will be opportunities for career advancement. You will receive full support from your colleagues.
Be cautious in financial transactions, and you may fulfill a long-cherished wish.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donations To Remove Marriage, Career And Wealth Obstacles

Today's solution

Before breaking the fast of Yogini Ekadashi, donate to a Brahmin.

Today's Lucky Color

Yellow, Blue, Black 

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Frequently Asked Questions

What worship is recommended for Lord Vishnu today?

Today, after worshipping Lord Vishnu, it is recommended to drink water mixed with Tulsi.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Panchang July 11 2026 Today Panchang Ashadha Krishna Dwadashi
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