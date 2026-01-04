India on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over the US operation in Venezuela and said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation. The Ministry of External Affairs shared a statement urging dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The statement comes amid heightened political and security developments in Venezuela, which have drawn international attention.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said, “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.

The MEA also stated that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is maintaining contact with members of the Indian community and stands ready to extend necessary support as the situation evolves. "The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” it added.

The statement comes after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following the US strikes. They were initially transported by helicopter to the assault ship USS Iwo Jima and later flown to US Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before being transferred to Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US President Donald Trump described the operation as an unprecedented military effort. “It was a force against a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas to bring outlaw dictator Nicolás Maduro to justice,” Trump said, flanked by members of his cabinet.

Trump and other administration officials said Maduro and Flores will be prosecuted in New York on charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy.

“The Iwo Jima — they’re on a ship, but they will be heading into New York,” he said. “They went by helicopter. I am sure they had a nice flight. I am sure they loved it. They killed a lot of people. Remember that,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Fox & Friends.