Naagin Actress Sudha Chandran Loses Control At Jagran, Bites People — WATCH VIDEO

Naagin Actress Sudha Chandran Loses Control At Jagran, Bites People — WATCH VIDEO

A viral clip of actress Sudha Chandran at a Mata jagran has sparked intense reactions online, with viewers debating spirituality, emotional overwhelm and empathy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

A new video featuring veteran television and film actress Sudha Chandran has taken social media by storm, triggering widespread conversation, concern and curiosity. The clip, reportedly recorded at a devotional gathering, shows the Naagin actor in an emotionally charged and uncontrolled state during a bhajan session, leaving viewers deeply divided over what they witnessed.

As the footage rapidly circulated across platforms, reactions poured in, ranging from calls for empathy to questions about spiritual belief and emotional wellbeing.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’

In the viral visuals, Sudha Chandran is seen dressed in a red and white saree, with a headband reading “Jai Mata Di” tied across her forehead. As the devotional singing intensifies, the actress appears increasingly overwhelmed, moving around the hall in a trance-like condition.

Several people step in to steady her and prevent her from falling. At one point, as they try to restrain her movements, Sudha is seen biting the hand of a man attempting to help. Witnesses at the event suggested that she seemed spiritually affected during the bhajan.

Another clip from the same gathering shows actress Jaswir Kaur and others attempting to calm her down while ensuring her safety.

Internet Reacts 

The video sparked an emotional response online. While some social media users expressed alarm and confusion, many called for compassion.

One user wrote, “She seems emotionally upset, so she is behaving this way. We must not laugh at her.”

Another defended her deeply, saying, “First, Google her name; who she is, then do bad comments. She is an inspiration… After an accident, she lost one leg; yet, she appeared in numerous TV shows… As she is behaving in this video, a devotion spirit has caught her, where she wouldn't have been aware of what she is doing till that spirit leaves her.”

At the same time, sceptics questioned the interpretation of divine possession, while others urged people to approach the incident with sensitivity rather than mockery.

Sudha Chandran is widely respected for her extraordinary life journey and artistic contribution. A trained classical dancer, she lost one leg in a tragic accident early in life but went on to become one of Indian television’s most admired performers.

She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons of Naagin and has delivered memorable performances in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mata Ki Chowki and Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti.

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
