‘We Target Terrorists, Not Nations’: BJP On Owaisi’s 26/11 Remark After US Venezuela

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mounted a sharp counterattack against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from Pakistan, drawing a comparison with the US military’s recent operation in Venezuela. Reacting to Owaisi’s statement, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said India’s counter-terror approach under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been guided by responsibility and strategic restraint. “Under Prime Minister Modi, India has responded to terrorist attacks by targeting terrorists, not countries.

BJP Slams Owaisi’s Sensational Remarks

We are a responsible nation and the world’s largest democracy. We seek to maintain cordial relations with all neighbours, whether big or small, and do not fall for any kind of provocation,” Khatana said. Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal also took a dig at the AIMIM chief, dismissing his remarks as an attempt to generate headlines. “

Asaduddin Owaisi is known for making sensational statements. He is now advising US President Donald Trump. I pray that President Trump considers his advice,” Jaiswal said sarcastically.

Owaisi Cites US Venezuela Raid

Owaisi had made the comments while addressing a rally on Saturday, where he cited the US military’s overnight raid in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Referring to the operation, Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi should similarly act to bring back those who allegedly masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

“If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country and take him to New York, then you can also go to Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of the Mumbai attacks,” Owaisi said. He went on to name Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba, calling them “cruel people” who conspired against India.

Global Debate Over US Action

The AIMIM leader’s remarks came amid widespread international debate over the legality of the US action against Venezuela and its implications under international law. India, reacting to the developments, expressed “deep concern” over the capture of President Maduro, even as the issue triggered sharp political reactions back home.