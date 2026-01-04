Owaisi urged PM Modi to bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from Pakistan, citing a US operation in Venezuela.
‘We Target Terrorists, Not Nations’: BJP On Owaisi’s 26/11 Remark After US Venezuela
BJP counters Owaisi’s 26/11 remark, says India hits terrorists, not nations, and won’t act on provocation. Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal also took a dig at the AIMIM chief.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mounted a sharp counterattack against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from Pakistan, drawing a comparison with the US military’s recent operation in Venezuela. Reacting to Owaisi’s statement, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said India’s counter-terror approach under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been guided by responsibility and strategic restraint. “Under Prime Minister Modi, India has responded to terrorist attacks by targeting terrorists, not countries.
BJP Slams Owaisi’s Sensational Remarks
We are a responsible nation and the world’s largest democracy. We seek to maintain cordial relations with all neighbours, whether big or small, and do not fall for any kind of provocation,” Khatana said. Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal also took a dig at the AIMIM chief, dismissing his remarks as an attempt to generate headlines. “
Asaduddin Owaisi is known for making sensational statements. He is now advising US President Donald Trump. I pray that President Trump considers his advice,” Jaiswal said sarcastically.
Owaisi Cites US Venezuela Raid
Owaisi had made the comments while addressing a rally on Saturday, where he cited the US military’s overnight raid in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Referring to the operation, Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi should similarly act to bring back those who allegedly masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
“If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country and take him to New York, then you can also go to Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of the Mumbai attacks,” Owaisi said. He went on to name Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba, calling them “cruel people” who conspired against India.
Global Debate Over US Action
The AIMIM leader’s remarks came amid widespread international debate over the legality of the US action against Venezuela and its implications under international law. India, reacting to the developments, expressed “deep concern” over the capture of President Maduro, even as the issue triggered sharp political reactions back home.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do?
How did the BJP respond to Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks?
The BJP criticized Owaisi's remarks as sensational and an attempt to generate headlines, stating India's counter-terror approach is responsible and strategic.
What comparison did Asaduddin Owaisi make to support his call to action?
He compared it to a US military raid in Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro was captured, suggesting a similar action could be taken against 26/11 masterminds in Pakistan.
What is India's counter-terror approach under the NDA government, according to the BJP?
India's approach is guided by responsibility and strategic restraint, targeting terrorists rather than countries, and seeking cordial relations with neighbors.