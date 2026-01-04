Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and Kashmir‘Won’t Say Vande Mataram’: Iltija Mufti Sparks Row Over Free Speech In Kashmir

‘Won’t Say Vande Mataram’: Iltija Mufti Sparks Row Over Free Speech In Kashmir

Reacting to the enquiry against cricketer Furqan Ul Haq, Iltija Mufti questioned whether people in Jammu and Kashmir still enjoy the freedom to speak openly.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has sparked a row after saying she would not say Vande Mataram, raising concerns over what she described as curbs on free expression in the Union Territory. Her remarks came amid controversy over a preliminary enquiry ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after images of a Kashmiri cricketer wearing a helmet bearing the Palestine flag were circulated online. Iltija Mufti defended expressions of solidarity with Palestine, calling the official response excessive and politically driven.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Indian Angle (@the.indian.angle)

'Free Speech Under Question'

Reacting to the enquiry against cricketer Furqan Ul Haq, Iltija Mufti questioned whether people in Jammu and Kashmir still enjoy the freedom to speak openly. “We are summoned on everything. Do we not have the freedom to speak freely?” she said, adding that expressing solidarity with Palestine should not be treated as a crime.

'Gaza, Policing & No Rule Of Law’

Drawing parallels with protests in Europe and the United States, she said demonstrations against the killings in Gaza take place globally without similar consequences. Iltija Mufti alleged that people in the region are being picked up for minor issues, VPNs are being banned, and actions are increasingly justified “in the garb of law”, claiming there was effectively “no rule of law” left in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Iltija Mufti Vande Matram GaZa Furqan Ul Haq
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
World
Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue
Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue
Celebrities
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
World
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget