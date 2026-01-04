Radio Frequency Glitch Shuts Greek Airspace, Passengers Stranded, Flights Cancelled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Air traffic across Greece was halted on Saturday after a radio frequency disruption, leaving airports and skies empty, Greek state TV and the country’s civil aviation authority reported. State broadcaster ERT said arrivals and departures at airports across the country were suspended from 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Visuals from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport showed terminals crowded with stranded travellers, while flight-tracking data confirmed Greek airspace was largely empty. Several flights were being diverted to neighbouring countries.

Greek Airspace Remains Partially Closed

Authorities said the cause of the disruption is under investigation. Greece’s civil aviation authority confirmed that some overflights through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were continuing, but restrictions on airport operations were imposed as a safety measure. In Israel, an Airports Authority spokesperson said Greek airspace would remain closed until 4:00 p.m. local time and warned passengers to expect delays to both arrivals and departures.

Greek City Times reported on X: "Security Check-In Closed Since 9 AM! Due to the ongoing radio frequency failure in Greek airspace (started early January 4, 2026), NO takeoffs possible nationwide. Security check-in & departures halted at Athens International since ~9 AM."

🚨 UPDATE: Athens Airport in Total Chaos – Security Check-In Closed Since 9 AM! 🚫✈️

Due to the ongoing radio frequency failure in Greek airspace (started early January 4, 2026), NO takeoffs possible nationwide.

Security check-in & departures halted at Athens International since… pic.twitter.com/dAJG7p6mDE — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) January 4, 2026

The report added: “Massive queues building up, passengers stranded. Arrivals landing manually where possible, but many diversions/delays. All Greek airports affected – FIR Athens effectively closed. Civil Aviation Authority rushing fixes, but no ETA yet. Airlines issuing alerts – expect huge delays/cancellations today.”

Authorities are working to restore normal operations, but passengers are being advised to check with airlines for updated schedules and flight information.