Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRadio Frequency Glitch Shuts Greek Airspace, Passengers Stranded, Flights Cancelled

Radio Frequency Glitch Shuts Greek Airspace, Passengers Stranded, Flights Cancelled

Greek airspace shut nationwide due to radio frequency failure; flights suspended, diversions and delays expected.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air traffic across Greece was halted on Saturday after a radio frequency disruption, leaving airports and skies empty, Greek state TV and the country’s civil aviation authority reported. State broadcaster ERT said arrivals and departures at airports across the country were suspended from 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Visuals from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport showed terminals crowded with stranded travellers, while flight-tracking data confirmed Greek airspace was largely empty. Several flights were being diverted to neighbouring countries.

Greek Airspace Remains Partially Closed

Authorities said the cause of the disruption is under investigation. Greece’s civil aviation authority confirmed that some overflights through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were continuing, but restrictions on airport operations were imposed as a safety measure. In Israel, an Airports Authority spokesperson said Greek airspace would remain closed until 4:00 p.m. local time and warned passengers to expect delays to both arrivals and departures.

Greek City Times reported on X: “Security Check-In Closed Since 9 AM! Due to the ongoing radio frequency failure in Greek airspace (started early January 4, 2026), NO takeoffs possible nationwide. Security check-in & departures halted at Athens International since ~9 AM.”

The report added: “Massive queues building up, passengers stranded. Arrivals landing manually where possible, but many diversions/delays. All Greek airports affected – FIR Athens effectively closed. Civil Aviation Authority rushing fixes, but no ETA yet. Airlines issuing alerts – expect huge delays/cancellations today.”

Authorities are working to restore normal operations, but passengers are being advised to check with airlines for updated schedules and flight information.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was air traffic in Greece halted on Saturday?

Air traffic across Greece was halted due to a radio frequency disruption, leading to the suspension of arrivals and departures at airports nationwide.

What time did the disruption begin and when was it expected to end?

The disruption began at 9:00 a.m. local time. Greek airspace was expected to remain closed until 4:00 p.m. local time.

What were the immediate effects of the radio frequency disruption?

Airports and skies became empty, with arrivals and departures suspended. Terminals were crowded with stranded travelers, and some flights were diverted to neighboring countries.

What is the current status of the disruption and what should passengers do?

The cause of the disruption is under investigation. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated schedules and flight information.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Flights Greece Radio Airspace
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
World
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India
‘We Target Terrorists, Not Nations’: BJP On Owaisi’s 26/11 Remark After US Venezuela
‘We Target Terrorists, Not Nations’: BJP On Owaisi’s 26/11 Remark After US Venezuela
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget