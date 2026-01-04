Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBig T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC

Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC

Bangladesh's sports adviser says that if a single contracted player like Mustafizur is not deemed safe or welcome in India, the same logic must apply to the entire national squad.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally approached International Cricket Council (ICC) to request relocation of its 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

The move, driven by a direct mandate from Bangladesh's interim government, stems from mounting concerns over player safety following controversial exit of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League (IPL).

The "Safety Concerns" Catalyst

The friction reached a breaking point after BCCI reportedly instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman, despite the franchise having secured him for a substantial 9.20 crore at the recent auction.

BCCI's directive was reportedly influenced by domestic backlash and the volatile political climate between the two neighbors.

Bangladesh's sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, has been vocal in his criticism, stating that if a single contracted player like Mustafizur is not deemed safe or welcome in India, the same logic must apply to the entire national squad.

"The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, the entire team cannot feel safe traveling there," Nazrul wrote in a social media post that has since gone viral.

The Proposed "Neutral Venue" Solution

Bangladesh is currently scheduled to play three of its Group C matches - against West Indies, Italy, and England - at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by a final group game in Mumbai.

BCB has proposed moving these fixtures to Sri Lanka, which is already co-hosting the tournament and is slated to host all of Pakistan’s matches under a similar "neutral venue" arrangement.

BCCI and ICC’s Logistical Stand

While the BCB seeks an emergency relocation, BCCI has dismissed the proposal as a "logistical nightmare." As per reports, for the tournament set to begin on February 7, 2026, air tickets, hotel bookings, and broadcasting crews for all involved teams are already finalized.

Shifting four high-profile matches at this stage would require unprecedented coordination and could disrupt the schedules of multiple other nations.

As the ICC deliberates on the request, the standoff marks one of the most serious crises in South Asian cricket history.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
India Vs Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs BAN Mustafizur Rahman IPL Row
