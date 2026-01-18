PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express Trains, Launches Kaziranga Corridor Project

Nagaon (Assam) [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, covering the 4-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of National Highway 715, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district. The project is valued at over Rs 6,950 crore.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains, Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature a 35 km Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km Bypass section, and a 30 km widening of the existing NH-715 highway section from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park's rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

PM Modi also reviewed the model of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people were turning up in large numbers, reflecting the immense public enthusiasm for the Prime Minister.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "A few minutes to go for the arrival of Adarniya @narendramodiji in Kaliabor and people are still pouring in huge numbers. The love for Pradhan Mantri ji is unparalleled."

BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam for a foundation stone laying ceremony would send a strong message globally, asserting that the visit was driven by development priorities and not linked to elections.

"The Prime Minister perhaps had some past life connection with Assam, because why else would someone born in Gujarat visit Assam so many times?... The foundation stone laying ceremony he is coming for will send a big message to the entire world, because this road has many benefits... This visit has no relation to elections as he has visited Assam many times before, too," Tasa told ANI.

