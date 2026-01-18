Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A dense blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Sunday, pushing visibility to near-zero levels and deepening the impact of an ongoing cold wave. The weather phenomenon, combined with hazardous air quality, brought air and rail traffic to a crawl, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and forcing authorities to tighten pollution-control measures.

By early morning, the capital woke up to a greyed-out skyline, with iconic locations barely discernible through the thick haze. The situation was further aggravated by severe pollution levels, prompting the implementation of the most stringent restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Visibility Drops To Zero, Flights Face Delays

Weather conditions turned particularly harsh at key aviation hubs. Safdarjung airport reported zero visibility, while Palam recorded visibility limited to just 100 metres. These conditions severely disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airlines including Air India and IndiGo issued advisories, cautioning passengers to track flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Data from Flightradar24 highlighted the scale of disruption, showing that over one-third of departures and more than a quarter of arrivals were delayed. Several flights were held back for hours as pilots and air traffic controllers navigated the hazardous conditions caused by fog and smog. However, Delhi airport on X said, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Pollution Emergency Triggers GRAP-IV Curbs

Adding to the city’s woes, air quality slipped into the “severe” category. At around 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 439, triggering GRAP-IV measures from Saturday. These restrictions include tighter controls on construction activity, industrial operations, and vehicular movement in an effort to curb emissions during extreme pollution episodes.

Landmarks such as India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Janpath Road were swallowed by the haze, offering stark visuals of the combined impact of cold, fog, and toxic air.

Rail Network Hit Hard By Prolonged Delays

Rail services across northern India were equally affected. Several long-distance trains ran behind schedule, with delays stretching up to 12 hours in some cases. Premium services, including Rajdhani, Duronto, and Garib Rath Express trains, were among those impacted.

Railway officials listed multiple delayed services, including the Anand Vihar–Jaynagar Garib Rath Express, New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Amrit Bharat Express, Delhi–Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail, and the New Delhi–Howrah Duronto Express. The Upasana Express and Sikkim Mahananda Express also witnessed significant disruptions.

Forecast Signals Brief Relief Before Another Cold Spell

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for dense fog, with minimum temperatures hovering around 7°C and daytime highs near 22°C. Weather experts have indicated a temporary improvement in conditions. As stated, “According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, temperatures are expected to rise gradually between January 17 and 20, accompanied by light rainfall.”

However, forecasts suggest the respite may be short-lived, with another cold spell likely to grip the region between January 23 and 26.