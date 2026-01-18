Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services

Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services

Dense fog, severe pollution and a biting cold wave crippled air and rail travel in Delhi-NCR as AQI hit 439 and GRAP-IV curbs kicked in.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A dense blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Sunday, pushing visibility to near-zero levels and deepening the impact of an ongoing cold wave. The weather phenomenon, combined with hazardous air quality, brought air and rail traffic to a crawl, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and forcing authorities to tighten pollution-control measures.

By early morning, the capital woke up to a greyed-out skyline, with iconic locations barely discernible through the thick haze. The situation was further aggravated by severe pollution levels, prompting the implementation of the most stringent restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Visibility Drops To Zero, Flights Face Delays

Weather conditions turned particularly harsh at key aviation hubs. Safdarjung airport reported zero visibility, while Palam recorded visibility limited to just 100 metres. These conditions severely disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airlines including Air India and IndiGo issued advisories, cautioning passengers to track flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Data from Flightradar24 highlighted the scale of disruption, showing that over one-third of departures and more than a quarter of arrivals were delayed. Several flights were held back for hours as pilots and air traffic controllers navigated the hazardous conditions caused by fog and smog. However, Delhi airport on X said, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Pollution Emergency Triggers GRAP-IV Curbs

Adding to the city’s woes, air quality slipped into the “severe” category. At around 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 439, triggering GRAP-IV measures from Saturday. These restrictions include tighter controls on construction activity, industrial operations, and vehicular movement in an effort to curb emissions during extreme pollution episodes.

Landmarks such as India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Janpath Road were swallowed by the haze, offering stark visuals of the combined impact of cold, fog, and toxic air.

Rail Network Hit Hard By Prolonged Delays

Rail services across northern India were equally affected. Several long-distance trains ran behind schedule, with delays stretching up to 12 hours in some cases. Premium services, including Rajdhani, Duronto, and Garib Rath Express trains, were among those impacted.

Railway officials listed multiple delayed services, including the Anand Vihar–Jaynagar Garib Rath Express, New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Amrit Bharat Express, Delhi–Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail, and the New Delhi–Howrah Duronto Express. The Upasana Express and Sikkim Mahananda Express also witnessed significant disruptions.

Forecast Signals Brief Relief Before Another Cold Spell

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for dense fog, with minimum temperatures hovering around 7°C and daytime highs near 22°C. Weather experts have indicated a temporary improvement in conditions. As stated, “According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, temperatures are expected to rise gradually between January 17 and 20, accompanied by light rainfall.”

However, forecasts suggest the respite may be short-lived, with another cold spell likely to grip the region between January 23 and 26.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the disruption in Delhi and the NCR?

A dense blanket of fog combined with hazardous air quality is causing widespread disruption. This has led to near-zero visibility and severe pollution levels.

How are flights affected by the current weather conditions?

Low visibility at airports like Safdarjung and Palam has severely disrupted flight operations. Many flights have been delayed or held back due to fog and smog.

What are the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV curbs?

These are stringent pollution-control measures triggered by severe air quality. They include tighter controls on construction, industrial operations, and vehicular movement.

How has the rail network been impacted?

Rail services across northern India are facing significant delays, with some trains running up to 12 hours behind schedule. Premium trains have also been affected.

What is the weather forecast for the coming days?

A temporary improvement in conditions is expected between January 17-20, with rising temperatures and light rainfall. However, another cold spell is likely between January 23-26.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
States
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget