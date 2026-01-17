Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India

‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India

A senior police officer in Lahore later said that she had married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura district, about 50 kilometres from Lahore, a day after arriving in Pakistan on November 4.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An emotional audio clip circulating on social media has renewed attention on the case of Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan for a Sikh pilgrimage in November last year and later converted to Islam and married a Pakistani national. The clip, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, is purported to feature Kaur speaking to her former husband in India and seeking help to return home, alleging harassment in Pakistan.

Pilgrimage, Disappearance And Marriage In Pakistan

The 48-year-old Sikh woman, a resident of Amanipur village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, was among around 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who entered Pakistan via the Wagah border in November to attend celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. While the rest of the pilgrims returned after a few days, Kaur went missing.

A senior police officer in Lahore later said that she had married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura district, about 50 kilometres from Lahore, a day after arriving in Pakistan on November 4.

Allegations Of Harassment In Viral Clip

In the viral audio, Kaur is heard saying her condition in Pakistan was “not good” and that she was being harassed by the man she married and his family. She is heard pleading to be brought back to India and asking her former husband to promise that she would not be harmed upon her return.

“I am being harassed here. I cannot live without my children. I used to give millions of rupees to people; I am a Sardarni, yet I am left pleading for money,” the woman says in the clip.

She also claims she did not travel to Pakistan as a spy, alleging that she went there to have obscene photographs of her deleted, which she said were in Nasir Hussain’s possession.

Legal Proceedings And Arrest

Following their marriage, Kaur and Hussain filed a petition in the Lahore High Court alleging that police had conducted an illegal raid at their residence in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage. Justice Farooq Haider directed the police to stop harassing the couple.

However, a Punjab government source told PTI that Kaur was later arrested and sent to Darul Aman, a government-run shelter home in Lahore. “Instead of following the court order, the Punjab police apprehended the couple and sent Ms Kaur to Darul Aman,” the source said.

Authorities are reportedly seeking to deport Kaur, while her husband remains in police custody. An earlier attempt to deport her failed due to the closure of the Wagah-Attari border.

Earlier Statements And Spy Allegations

In an earlier video, Kaur said she had approached the Indian embassy in Islamabad to extend her visa and had also applied for Pakistani nationality. “I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose,” she said, adding that she “happily married Hussain” after converting to Islam and adopting the name Noor.

Former Punjab Assembly member Mahinder Pal Singh has alleged that Kaur could be an “Indian spy”, claiming her stay in Pakistan after visa expiry posed national security concerns.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sarabjeet Kaur and why is her case gaining attention?

Sarabjeet Kaur is an Indian woman who traveled to Pakistan for a pilgrimage, converted to Islam, and married a Pakistani national. An emotional audio clip has renewed attention on her case, with her alleging harassment.

What happened to Sarabjeet Kaur after arriving in Pakistan?

She went missing from a Sikh pilgrimage group, later marrying a Pakistani national. An audio clip alleges she is being harassed and wants to return to India.

What allegations does Sarabjeet Kaur make in the viral audio clip?

She claims she is being harassed by her husband and his family, cannot live without her children, and wants to return to India. She also states she went to Pakistan to have compromising photos deleted.

What legal actions have been taken regarding Sarabjeet Kaur and her husband?

They filed a petition alleging police harassment, and a court ordered police to stop harassing them. However, Kaur was reportedly arrested and sent to a shelter home, while her husband remains in police custody.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Return To India Sarabjeet Kaur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
India
PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH
PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH
World
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget