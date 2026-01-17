IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 22.2 crore fine on IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions witnessed in December 2025, the aviation regulator said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The penalty follows a probe into widespread operational chaos between December 3 and December 5, during which the airline faced massive cancellations and delays, causing significant inconvenience to passengers across airports.

Probe Followed Widespread Disruptions

The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate the disruption during the three-day period.

According to official data, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed flights during the period under scrutiny.

Serious Administrative And Operational Lapses Found

The DGCA said its investigation uncovered serious administrative and operational shortcomings on the part of the airline. Based on the findings, the regulator decided to take strict action against IndiGo.

In addition to the financial penalty, the DGCA has also directed the airline to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore, signalling heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Top Executives Issued Warning

The regulator has also issued a formal warning to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), holding the airline’s top leadership accountable for the lapses.

The action underscores the DGCA’s stance that airlines must ensure operational preparedness and passenger safety, particularly during peak travel periods.

Regulator’s Statement

The DGCA said the action was taken after examining the findings of the inquiry committee and reviewing the scale of passenger inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays in December.