The DGCA fined IndiGo Rs 22.2 crore for large-scale flight disruptions, including cancellations and delays, that occurred between December 3 and December 5.
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate the disruption during the three-day period.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 22.2 crore fine on IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions witnessed in December 2025, the aviation regulator said in a statement issued on Saturday.
The penalty follows a probe into widespread operational chaos between December 3 and December 5, during which the airline faced massive cancellations and delays, causing significant inconvenience to passengers across airports.
Probe Followed Widespread Disruptions
According to official data, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed flights during the period under scrutiny.
Serious Administrative And Operational Lapses Found
The DGCA said its investigation uncovered serious administrative and operational shortcomings on the part of the airline. Based on the findings, the regulator decided to take strict action against IndiGo.
In addition to the financial penalty, the DGCA has also directed the airline to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore, signalling heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Top Executives Issued Warning
The regulator has also issued a formal warning to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), holding the airline’s top leadership accountable for the lapses.
The action underscores the DGCA’s stance that airlines must ensure operational preparedness and passenger safety, particularly during peak travel periods.
Regulator’s Statement
The DGCA said the action was taken after examining the findings of the inquiry committee and reviewing the scale of passenger inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays in December.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the DGCA fine IndiGo?
What was the scale of the disruptions?
During the period, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed flights, causing significant passenger inconvenience.
What other actions did the DGCA take against IndiGo?
Besides the fine, IndiGo was directed to furnish a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee, and its CEO and COO received formal warnings.
What did the DGCA's investigation reveal?
The investigation uncovered serious administrative and operational shortcomings on the part of IndiGo, leading to the regulatory action.