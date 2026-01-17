Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations

IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations

The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate the disruption during the three-day period.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 22.2 crore fine on IndiGo for large-scale flight disruptions witnessed in December 2025, the aviation regulator said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The penalty follows a probe into widespread operational chaos between December 3 and December 5, during which the airline faced massive cancellations and delays, causing significant inconvenience to passengers across airports.

Probe Followed Widespread Disruptions

The fine comes more than a month after the DGCA constituted a four-member committee to investigate the disruption during the three-day period.

According to official data, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed flights during the period under scrutiny.

Serious Administrative And Operational Lapses Found

The DGCA said its investigation uncovered serious administrative and operational shortcomings on the part of the airline. Based on the findings, the regulator decided to take strict action against IndiGo.

In addition to the financial penalty, the DGCA has also directed the airline to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore, signalling heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Top Executives Issued Warning

The regulator has also issued a formal warning to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), holding the airline’s top leadership accountable for the lapses.

The action underscores the DGCA’s stance that airlines must ensure operational preparedness and passenger safety, particularly during peak travel periods.

Regulator’s Statement

The DGCA said the action was taken after examining the findings of the inquiry committee and reviewing the scale of passenger inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays in December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the DGCA fine IndiGo?

The DGCA fined IndiGo Rs 22.2 crore for large-scale flight disruptions, including cancellations and delays, that occurred between December 3 and December 5.

What was the scale of the disruptions?

During the period, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed flights, causing significant passenger inconvenience.

What other actions did the DGCA take against IndiGo?

Besides the fine, IndiGo was directed to furnish a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee, and its CEO and COO received formal warnings.

What did the DGCA's investigation reveal?

The investigation uncovered serious administrative and operational shortcomings on the part of IndiGo, leading to the regulatory action.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo Flight Cancellations IndiGo Slapped With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine
