Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on eight European countries in an effort to pressure them into backing his bid to acquire Greenland. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that starting February 1, the United States will impose a 10 per cent tariff on all goods imported from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Tariffs Tied To Greenland Deal

The tariffs will be raised to 25 per cent from June 1 and will remain at that level until a deal for what Trump described as the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” is finalised. “This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached,” Trump said. Trump accused Denmark and several European nations of benefiting for decades from US trade and security arrangements without adequate compensation. Claiming that the United States has effectively subsidised these countries by not imposing tariffs, Trump said it was time for Denmark to “give back,” asserting that “world peace is at stake.”

Greenland Strategic Importance Highlighted

The US President also alleged that China and Russia have interests in Greenland, despite neither country making any official claim. Mocking Greenland’s security infrastructure, Trump said the region currently has minimal defensive capability. Trump further argued that the US has sought to acquire Greenland for over 150 years and claimed that the acquisition is critical for future defence initiatives, including the development of advanced missile defence systems such as the proposed “Golden Dome.” According to Trump, Greenland’s geography is essential for maximising the effectiveness of such systems.

Concluding his remarks, Trump said the United States is open to negotiations with Denmark and other affected countries, reiterating Washington’s long-standing role in providing security protection to its allies.