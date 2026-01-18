Explorer
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
An exchange of fire broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. The gunfight erupted in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday. A police operation is underway in the region.
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
