Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

An exchange of fire broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. The gunfight erupted in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday. A police operation is underway in the region.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
