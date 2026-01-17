Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh violence was reported in Beldanga, Murshidabad, on Saturday, with journalists coming under attack for the second consecutive day amid ongoing protests and road blockades. After Zee 24 reporters were assaulted on Friday, ABP Anand journalists were targeted on Saturday, raising serious questions over law and order and police response in the area.

Second Day Of Attacks On Media

On Saturday, ABP Anand reporter Parthapratim Ghosh and photojournalist Ujjwal Ghosh were attacked while reporting from Beldanga. Protesters allegedly rushed at the journalists, beat them up and attempted to force them to stop recording.

This followed a violent incident on Friday when Zee 24 journalist Soma Maiti and photojournalist Ranjit Mahato were allegedly kicked, punched, slapped and assaulted with sharp objects while reporting from the same area. In both cases, police personnel were present but were accused of remaining largely passive.

Incident Occurred Near Police Station

The attacks took place despite the protest site being close to the Beldanga police station, intensifying questions over the adequacy of police deployment. On both days, the number of police personnel on the ground was reportedly limited, and they were unable—or unwilling—to intervene effectively.

What Happened On Saturday

ABP Anand journalists reached Beldanga after receiving information about a road blockade at Barua intersection. Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir arrived at the spot and facilitated the lifting of the blockade.

Soon after, protesters allegedly turned aggressive towards the ABP Anand team. They reportedly tried to snatch cameras, demanded recordings be stopped, and began throwing bricks, even as police looked on. A scuffle followed, and the limited police presence struggled to contain the situation.

Journalists Escape Amid Chaos

Photojournalist Ujjwal Ghosh initially attempted to flee the area in a toto, but the local driver refused. He later managed to escape on a motorcycle.

Reporter Parthapratim Ghosh took shelter in a local resident’s house but was allegedly harassed there as well. He eventually managed to leave the area on another motorbike.

Questions Over Police Response

Miscreants allegedly continued to create unrest across Beldanga throughout Saturday. The repeated attacks have prompted sharp questions over police preparedness, delayed intervention, prolonged road blockades and the absence of effective crowd control.

Concerns are being raised across quarters over how journalists were repeatedly assaulted in full public view and why the situation was allowed to spiral for two consecutive days.